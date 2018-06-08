Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHALLENGE: St John's College Woodlawn students set up for their sleepout in support of the Vinnies Winter Appeal.
CHALLENGE: St John's College Woodlawn students set up for their sleepout in support of the Vinnies Winter Appeal. Contributed
News

Students sleep rough for a good cause

Liana Turner
by
8th Jun 2018 4:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SLEEPING out in the cold with little more than a cardboard box for protection might not sound like fun.

But that's exactly what a group of Lismore students did for a good cause this week.

St John's College Woodlawn's Annette Reen said 40 students set up camp in Kelly Park from 5pm yesterday.

They remained there until about 7.30am today, as part of the school's efforts to support the Vinnies Winter Appeal.

Ms Reen said the sleepout was a great opportunity for students to get a taste of the difficulties for those who sleep rough every night.

"It's very important for us here,” she said.

"We do a lot of work in the social justice area.”

She said it would also be a test of their creativity, with students able to craft all manner of shelter with cardboard gathered from across the region.

"I think it's a challenge for anyone to do something that's out of their comfort zone,” she said.

Ms Reen said the sleepout, which has raised $1000 for Vinnies, also cemented in the students' minds a renewed gratefulness for how privileged many people are.

She said 80 students had hoped to take part in the event, double their capacity.

Year 11 student Esther Gilmore said the sleepout was her first foray with the event.

"I'm honoured to be able to help those in need,” Esther said.

"It's a great opportunity.”

st johns college woodlawn vinnies community sleepout
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Police confirm death of woman, 51

    premium_icon Police confirm death of woman, 51

    Breaking THE woman was found by a passer-by in a busy Lismore shopping centre car park

    Invasive ant eradication program kicks off in Lismore

    premium_icon Invasive ant eradication program kicks off in Lismore

    Environment Biosecurity officers to be stationed around the CBD

    Tower protesters nonsensical Nimbys

    premium_icon Tower protesters nonsensical Nimbys

    Opinion 99% of those protesting the tower would have a smartphone

    Local Partners