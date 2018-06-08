Students sleep rough for a good cause

CHALLENGE: St John's College Woodlawn students set up for their sleepout in support of the Vinnies Winter Appeal.

SLEEPING out in the cold with little more than a cardboard box for protection might not sound like fun.

But that's exactly what a group of Lismore students did for a good cause this week.

St John's College Woodlawn's Annette Reen said 40 students set up camp in Kelly Park from 5pm yesterday.

They remained there until about 7.30am today, as part of the school's efforts to support the Vinnies Winter Appeal.

Ms Reen said the sleepout was a great opportunity for students to get a taste of the difficulties for those who sleep rough every night.

"It's very important for us here,” she said.

"We do a lot of work in the social justice area.”

She said it would also be a test of their creativity, with students able to craft all manner of shelter with cardboard gathered from across the region.

"I think it's a challenge for anyone to do something that's out of their comfort zone,” she said.

Ms Reen said the sleepout, which has raised $1000 for Vinnies, also cemented in the students' minds a renewed gratefulness for how privileged many people are.

She said 80 students had hoped to take part in the event, double their capacity.

Year 11 student Esther Gilmore said the sleepout was her first foray with the event.

"I'm honoured to be able to help those in need,” Esther said.

"It's a great opportunity.”