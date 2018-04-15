Students send soldiers care packages

Casino West Public School students Elijah, Freddy, Shaikarnie and Jake with teacher Rachael Scott and one of the care packages prepared for soldiers serving overseas.

STUDENTS and teachers at Casino West Public School recently collated a dozen care packages to send to soldiers serving overseas in an excercise organised by Year 1 teacher Rachael Scott.

The packages which were filled with treats including letters from the children in various year groups, Tim Tams, lollies, body scrubs, toiletries, biscuits and poppies, were forwarded on to the Australian Defence Force where they will be re-directed overseas to arrive in time for ANZAC day.

The initiative was inspired by a facebook post Ms Scott saw from the group Veterans 360 Australia.

Ms Scott's partner is a returned serviceman who served in Iraq.

"I think it just boosts that morale with the soliders and...the thing that stood out to me that he said was: 'it makes you think about what you're fighting for, why you're over there. It just reminds you of your purpose. And those little pictures that they do of the beach and the happy places, that just reminds you of home'. It's just comforting for the soldiers," said Ms Scott.

Some of the servicemen reportedly pin the drawings and letters from school children up next to their beds.

"We're all compeltely inspired now, we're hoping at Christmas time to send some more out. This is kind of our tradition now, we're going to send them at Christmas time and Anzac Day," said Ms Scott.

Ms Scott said the excercise also boosted the student's enthusiasm for writing.

"The kids are really excited, hoping they'll get a response."

"We also just hope that we've inspired other people to do the same," said Ms Scott.