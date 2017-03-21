Students recording a real Opportunity

Rivers Secondary College students, Patricia Cook, Daisy Thompson and Olivia Gellatly sing with music teacher Virginia Johnstone conducting, in SCU's new recording studio.

TALEMTED singers and musicians lifted the roof when they let loose their love of music in Southern Cross University's new, state-of-the-art recording studio recently.

The students from The Rivers Secondary College participated in a recording project where they covered the Pete Murray track, Opportunity.

Students from across the College's three campuses - Kadina High, Lismore High and Richmond River High - have met regularly to rehearse prior to the SCU, while music staff including Ben Wordsworth, Virginia Johnstone and Paul Brady provided tremendous assistance.

Last week RSC music and entertainment teacher, Virginia Johnstone said the project was a great success and included two instrumental sessions and vocal ensemble.

Ms Johnstone said she is thrilled the student feedback was extremely positive.

Year 11 Kadina High School student Mitchell Trindall said he found the experience very enjoyable.

"It's been a great couple of weeks learning about the song and I've had fun,” he said.

Brayden Sheard is in Year 9 at KHC.

"It's been a great experience for my first time in a college ensemble,” he said.

"It's given us opportunity” to pursue our talent through music, it's been awesome.”

Fellow Year 9 classmate Chloe Smith agreed.

"It's been a very fun group to be a part of and I learnt so much!” she said.

"Thank you to The Rivers Secondary College.”

Alisha Herington, in Year 10 at KHC said being part of this project has been something she really enjoyed.

"Meeting new people and seeing their strengths has been really inspiring,” she said.

" I hope more projects like this will continue to happen throughout the college.”

Year 10 student Darci Maher-Di Piero said the recording project was a learning curve as well as an insight of what recording is (and) the enjoyment was the best part.

Richmond River High School student said Hannah Pierce said the chance to get together with other music makers was terrific.

"Not only was it a great new experience,” the Year 11 student said.

"But I got to meet many new kids with the same interests and talents.”

RRHC student Luka Goulding said working with fellow students on the song was marvellous.

"It's been great to be a part of a whole college band, meeting new people and playing as a large group,” he said.

Ninya Pflueger who is in Year10 at RRHC said it was an eye-opening experience.

"The studio created a wonderful environment and it was great to get to know so many wonderful creative people,” she said.

Katarina Wellings-Fuller, a Year 10 student at KHC said being exposed to new ideas is always exciting,.

"It was a great experience learning new things, meeting new people and learning new singing techniques,” she said.

Saffron Ivan-Hawkins, a Year 11 RRHC student really summed up the day.

" I'm so glad I opened this door,” she said of the recording project.

"It was an amazing experience!”

The College's new executive principal, Greg Smith, said one of the main advantages of the collaborative structure was the significant increase in opportunities that are now available for students.

"The College is a great example of synergy, where the total opportunities that are now available are greater than the sum of the opportunities provided by the individual campuses,” he said.