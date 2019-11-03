Menu
CREATION: Upper Coopers Creek Public School students Students Camillo and Bodi get to work in the new bush tucker garden.
Education

Students reap bush tucker harvest

Jackie Munro
by
3rd Nov 2019 12:00 AM
AFTER lots of hard work, Upper Coopers Creek Public School students are about to reap the benefits of the hard work they, as well as staff and community members, have put into a bush tucker garden.

Inspired by the Community Children's Centre garden at Federal, the school successfully applied for a NSW Environmental Trust grant.

Students, staff, parents and community members planned, designed and created the garden, from digging muddy holes in the rain to spreading mulch in the sun.

The garden is now finished, with the produce of edible local native plants ready for sampling - lemon myrtle, bopple nut, peanut trees, native tamarinds, native hibiscus and more.

The central yarning circle is already in use as an extra outdoor learning area.

Principal Jen Wright said the garden would not have been possible without the generous donation of time and resources by volunteers, and the guidance of bush regenerator Rachel Heaton.

"The students have learnt so much helping to create the garden, and will continue to do so as they maintain it,” Ms Wright said.

"It's beautiful to look at and be in, as well as providing tucker for us and local wildlife.”

Bundjalung elder Uncle Gilbert officially opened the garden on Friday, to the delight of students.

