Students raise the bar in state tech comp

DESIGNING a real-life app as a teenager is one thing but placing in the top eight in an national technology competition is another.

The design and creation of their impressive app Rayse took Ebony Anderson, 15, Indigo Laverick, 13, Ivy Webster,15, Annitta Boonrat, 16, Clare Cornwell, 13, of St John's College Woodlawn to glory in the national final of the Search for the Next Tech Girl Superhero Competition last week.

The Search for the Next Tech Girl Superhero Competition promotes young women delving into the technology world and required entrants to identify a problem in their local community to solve, then research and document a solution in a business plan, build a working app prototype and pitch it in a public video.

Annita Boonrat and Clare Cornwell spoke on behalf of the Rayse team.

Annitta explained how Rayse iss a garage sale tracker which engages sale holders to donate proceeds towards local charities who support victims of the 2017 flood. The Rayse app has a map which shows users the different garage sales in the area, where people can add a sale or look for a sale. Each sale advertised is linked to local charities.

”It felt amazing and surreal coming that far, and our app making it into the top eight in the country,” Annitta said.

"It's such a big achievement because it was a nationwide competition which could have led to international recognition as the winners get to travel to the US and pitch their creation to the world's biggest tech companies like Google.”

Clare said the team were now considering entering Rayse into the 2018 technovation competition.

"It's alike to Search for the Next Tech Girl Superhero Comp except it's international,” Clare said.

"I feel really excited for the future with our app, knowing we could make this an international thing.

"It for all the real local charities who are on board such as Women up North Housing, House with No Steps (Summerland Farm) and The Smith Family. It's really a rewarding feeling to know we could potentially really help out those charities.”

The Rayse team made it to national finals, after they were awarded joint first place in NSW in the competition last month.

Mentored by St John's College Leader of Learning Library and Information Services Catherine Graham-Smith and Fairfax Media's Lou Shao, the Rayse team collaborated on the project for three months.

"Coming in the top eight in Australia is very impressive,” Ms Graham-Smith said.

"We are delighted that their hard work, dedication and creativity have been rewarded because it was our first time in the competition, it was their first time creating an app and using design thinking and also using coding.

"We were the only team to enter in the Northern Rivers this year, so I highly recommend the competition to other schools, because it's a project based learning experience based on real life opportunity's and experiences. It's a fantastic independent learning activity - which leads to high student motivation and engagement.”

The Search for the Next Tech Girl Superhero Competition runs in Term 2 for 12 weeks. It is across Australia and NZ and more than 1000 girls participating from primary and secondary schools.

Head to http://searchforthenexttechgirlsuperhero.org/ for more information.