Students play from passion to profession

GAME ON: TAFE NSW Information Technology teacher Dionne Theakstone with some of the talented secondary students seeking to turn their passion into their profession. L-R Angus Wallace, Giffin Duff, William McKenzie, Eric Boyle, Dianne Theakstone, Seth Kennedy and Dillon Long discuss gaming career opportunities.

SOME of the best and brightest minds amongst Northern Rivers school leavers are busy playing computer games during class.

And their teachers and parents are delighted.

According to TAFE NSW Information Technology teacher Dionne Theakstone, the TAFE NSW Externally Delivered Vocational Education and Training (EVET) program held at the Wollongbar campus, talented gamers from the North Coast are learning how to turn their love of gaming into a profession.

The students are completing a Certificate III in Information, Digital Media and Technology, and last month undertook a week of intensive work experience in gamemaking, Ms Theakstone.

"This gave the class of nine hands-on, real-life experience with the software commonly used across the gamemaking industry,” she said.

Ms Theakstone said not only did the program count towards their Higher School Certificate, but it also gave students a career pathway.

"The EVET course is a Certificate III, meaning upon completion students are eligible to enrol in a Certificate IV in Interactive Gaming, some students will use the course as a pathway to other studies, but for those deciding to pursue a career in gamemaking, having nationally recognised TAFE NSW qualifications is a significant advantage.”

Ms Theakstone, who works in the online gaming industry as well as teaching at TAFE NSW, said students with these practical, industry-specific skills were very attractive to game studios looking for people to code or design their games.

"Once equipped with the Certificate IV or the diploma-level Certificate V qualifications, students can start generating an income with established studios or by starting their own businesses,” she said.

"While many studios have historically been based in capital cities, a lot of people in the industry are now working remotely - it's a growing industry.”

Watching the rapport Ms Theakstone has with the students, it's obvious she is giving them every opportunity to achieve their career dreams.

"My heart is with 3-D animation so to come here to TAFE and to teach it is so rewarding,” she said.

In return the students are keenly picking up as much information and advice as they can.

Student William (Bill) McKenzie, 17, from Kyogle said he's almost finished the course and is aiming to do more in game development and design.

"The plan is to go to JMC Academy then after four trimesters get a job,” he said.

"I like a mixture of playing intriguing genres of games from action to POD or role-play.”

Student Dillon Long, 18, from Tuntable Creek, said he liked the animation aspect of game design.

"I like drawing,” he said.

"After this I'm going to start my own business.”

Seth Kennedy is in Year 11 at Ballina Coast High School and is hoping to secure a role in the IT side of gaming.

"I did this course for work placement and I'm doing connect and internal hardware course,” he said.

"For the work placement TAFE put me in here and I enjoyed it, made a couple of friends, made some games and had plenty of fun.”

Angus Wallace, 17 is at Kyogle High School and is looking forward to working, studying, planning, creating and playing games.

"Next year I'll move into Cert IV. I really enjoy creating things and seeing what I create in a virtual space,” he said.

"My current plan is to have a career in modelling and animation, what you learn here you can use in CGI and movies for digital design.”

Griffin Duff, 17, is at Ballina Coast High School and said he loves the coding aspect of gaming.

"Coding is what I want to progress in,” he said.

Eric Boyle, 17, is at Evans River K-12 and said he loved all the subjects of the course.

"I was thinking of heading towards games design but now I have decided to go towards animation,” he said.

For more information about studying at TAFE NSW visit https://courses.tafensw.edu.au or call 131 601.