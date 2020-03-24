Students pen touching letters to virus front-line

Year 7 students at Sheldon College, including Tabytha-Lilyjana Lee-Wilson, have penned heart-warming letters of thanks to Australia's COVID-19 front-line workers.

SCHOOL students have penned touching letters to those on the front-line of Australia's coronavirus war.

Year 7 students at Sheldon College, in the Redlands, took time from their school day last week - possibly one of the last for weeks to come should Queensland move to close its schools due to the virus - to send messages to the men and women risking their health to care for the country.

Emotional letters were addressed to doctors, nurses, health workers, teachers and supermarket staff in a bid to thank them for their service.

Other heart-warming notes were thoughtfully crafted for the nation's struggling business owners.

"I would like to thank you for everything you risk for the wellbeing of the community. I know that some of you are getting a lot of recognition at the moment, but not all the medical field is getting the recognition that is deserved. So I say thank you for all that you've done to help." - Zoe

The touching activity was the idea of humanities teacher Kylie Meek who said it gave children, often the silent victims to the craze surrounding the virus, the opportunity to reach out to those who they believe needed support and encouragement.

Miss Meek encouraged students to embrace their feelings about the current situation and use the activity to empathise with others.

"We could talk all day about the negative aspects of what is currently happening, the impacts on health and the economy, or we can empathise and take constructive action to help the situation," Miss Meek said.

"My Year 7 students are a spirited bunch and I thought it was important to have some open conversations with them regarding empathy and about the people within society who are currently going above and beyond and even the ones who are doing it tough.

"The students really got involved and drove this lesson.

"They brainstormed all of the people who came to mind, from those directly impacted in their own family and social circles, to Australia at large.

"However, it was clear to see that the students demonstrated an extra passion towards our medical staff, teachers in all schools and employees within industries where they have lost their stream of income."

"Thank you for helping people recover, and for continuing research into the virus so that there can be a solution soon. Know that your job is important, whoever you are, and that even though some people won't listen to your advice, those that do are grateful. I know that you probably deal with lots of people who are scared but thank you for your patience with them. I know that keeping everything clean and safe is a huge job, but it makes a major difference." - Vanessa

Miss Meek said she was "blown away" by the sentiment in the letters.

"I've never seen such engagement from them for a writing task and you could see the passion exhibited from them all.

"The future looks bright when we look at our young people."

