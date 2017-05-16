23°
Students now able to cook up a storm

Samantha Elley
| 16th May 2017 1:38 PM
Evans River K-12 Hospitality students with teacher Tanya Entwistle, fourth from the left.
Evans River K-12 Hospitality students with teacher Tanya Entwistle, fourth from the left.

TEACH a young person to cook and the world is their oyster.

Or could that be Oysters Kilpatrick?

At Evans River Community K-12 School students now have the benefit of an industrial and commercial grade kitchen to learn how to whip up those dishes that could help them later on in a career in hospitality.

Evans River K-12 female school captain Bethany Bayliss and Page MP Kevin Hogan unveil the plaque for the new hospitality centre.
Evans River K-12 female school captain Bethany Bayliss and Page MP Kevin Hogan unveil the plaque for the new hospitality centre.

"It's a facility that enables the students to gain skills in hospitality but for (students from Year 5 and Year 6) they all learn about healthy eating and also how to prepare food in a hygienic way,” principal Rob Walker said.

"”We first started discussions around 2012...it was under construction during late 2015 and we've had some access to the facility before the opening today.”

The facility also has a cafe that runs during the different times of year that suits the study program for the students, according to Mr Walker.

"The food is five star,” he said.

Students of Evans River K-12 Community School are excited about the opening of the new hospitality centre with Page MP Kevin Hogan.
Students of Evans River K-12 Community School are excited about the opening of the new hospitality centre with Page MP Kevin Hogan.

The students now have access to new technology and equipment which includes thermomixes, industrial grade cooktops and ovens and even barist equipment.

Students themselves agree that the new facilities are much better.

"It's much more spacious and we aren't barging into each other,” Year 11 student Hollie Roberts said.

"We can cook a much larger variety of foods and cleaning up is much easier with the dishwashers.”

Evans River K-12 hospitality student Lauri Cooper hands out some of the elegant food prepared at the opening of the commercial kitchens.
Evans River K-12 hospitality student Lauri Cooper hands out some of the elegant food prepared at the opening of the commercial kitchens.

Hospitality teacher Tanya Entwistle said the set up was now more conducive to teaching the students.

"Before the renovations the kitchen was set up more like a domestic situation, and now it is more commercial,” she said.

Page MP Kevin Hogan was on hand to congratulate the school and officially open the centre.

"It's a facility that you deserve,” he said.

"It's important that (schools have) world class facilities.”

Topics:  evans river k-12 community school hospitality rob walker trade school

