Students injured in latest US school shooting

The scene of the shooting. Picture: Twitter/Dakarai Turner.

POLICE are at the scene of another school shooting in the US.

There are reports that at least three students have been shot at Chatham Academy Charter High School (CACH).

At least one of the injured is aged 18-19, Chicago Fox 23 reporter Dakarai Turner reports.

An ambulance rolling away with one of the injured inside. Kid who says he friends with one of the injured says his friend is 18-19 years old. pic.twitter.com/ZdOKQJCgR3 — Dakarai Turner (@Dakarai_Turner) September 10, 2018

At least two people were wounded in a shooting near a school on Chicago's South Side, fire officials confirmed https://t.co/eSdPK57gld pic.twitter.com/YteNnxaXUi — NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) September 10, 2018

CACH is an alternative school for 16 to 21-year-olds.

"Students are accepted based on their commitment to earn a high school diploma" their website says.

More to come