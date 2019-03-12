Students ignite the fight in muay Thai

FIVE Lismore muay Thai fighters went toe-to-toe in front of a capacity crowd at the Ignite the Fight Promotion in Brisbane.

The fighters were Kane Richards, Karl Whittaker, Simon Flynn, Jacob Anemaat and Kelly Hardaker, who are trained by Rod Ramsay of Martial Arts First Lismore.

Richards, 36, the oldest on the team, got hit with a big right hand in the first round and had an eight-count put on him.

However, he came back strong and continued to bring it up every round.

Finally, after three incredibly close rounds both fighters had their hands raised in the middle of the ring as the judges called it a draw.

Anemaat, 27, took on a much more experienced opponent and both guys took their time in the first round, feeling out each other's strengths and weaknesses.

The second and third round saw Anemaat come out and completely dominate both rounds, demonstrating his technical proficiency with awesome clinching and powerful knee strikes. After three two-minute rounds, the judges awarded a unanimous points decision to Anemaat.

Hardaker, the only female on the team, was an absolute pit-bull and brought it up every round with strong punches, clinching and knees right from the start.

After three exciting rounds with both girls giving as good as they got, it came down to a split point decision and unfortunately luck wasn't on Hardaker's side, with the decision going against her.

Flynn, 16, the youngest on the team, took on an older and stronger opponent from the Sunshine Coast.

Both guys came out with some strong techniques right from the start, trading punches and kicks in the middle of the ring, neither guy taking a backward step off each other.

The fight went the distance with young Flynn demonstrating he has heart and determination, but once again lady luck was not on his side and at the end of the three rounds the judges awarded the fight to his opponent.

Whittaker, 34, took on a very strong opponent from the Double Dose Muay Thai gym in Brisbane.

Both guys landed big shots right from the start with Whittaker putting an eight count on his opponent in the first round with some devastating knee strikes.

The third and final round saw both men standing toe-to-toe in the centre of the ring, trading strikes until the final bell.

After three rounds of excellent muay Thai skills and technique the referee raised his hand in victory.

"Winning or losing doesn't matter, as long as they get out of the ring with no regrets. As long as they feel they put 100 per cent effort in, that's all anyone can ask,” Ramsay said.

"They all did that. I am so proud of all my fighters and thankful to members who came to Brisbane and supported our guys”.

People wishing to learn muay Thai can contact Ramsay on 0432546493.