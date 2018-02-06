Students have artwork chosen for book and CDs

St Brigids Kyogle students whose artwork was chosen for a book and CD.

ANDREW Chinn is a well-known Australian liturgical singer/songwriter who has used local artwork for his new book and CD.

Students from kindergarten and Year 1 at St Brigid's Kyogle were invited to send in a piece of artwork to be chosen for the book and CD entitled Thankyou God - Poems, Prayers and Songs for the Early Childhood RE Classroom.

Five students had their artwork chosen.

They included the work of Medha P, Georgia K, Sabine H, Bella H and Lilly H.

This is a fantastic result for the school having five pieces chosen as 25 schools from right across Australia and from schools in Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom and the USA were asked to contribute.

Writing and performing since 1993, Andrew has released nine CDs, five DVDs and five picture books.

His songs are used in classrooms and liturgies around Australia, New Zealand, USA and Canada.

St Brigid's copies arrived this week.