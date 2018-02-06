Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Students have artwork chosen for book and CDs

St Brigids Kyogle students whose artwork was chosen for a book and CD.
St Brigids Kyogle students whose artwork was chosen for a book and CD. Contributed

ANDREW Chinn is a well-known Australian liturgical singer/songwriter who has used local artwork for his new book and CD.

Students from kindergarten and Year 1 at St Brigid's Kyogle were invited to send in a piece of artwork to be chosen for the book and CD entitled Thankyou God - Poems, Prayers and Songs for the Early Childhood RE Classroom.

Five students had their artwork chosen.

They included the work of Medha P, Georgia K, Sabine H, Bella H and Lilly H.

This is a fantastic result for the school having five pieces chosen as 25 schools from right across Australia and from schools in Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom and the USA were asked to contribute.

Writing and performing since 1993, Andrew has released nine CDs, five DVDs and five picture books.

His songs are used in classrooms and liturgies around Australia, New Zealand, USA and Canada.

St Brigid's copies arrived this week.

Topics:  andrew chinn liturgical songs northern rivers community st brigids kyogle

Lismore Northern Star
Closing down: Lismore cafe facing ruin due to roadworks

Closing down: Lismore cafe facing ruin due to roadworks

AFTER rebuilding from the March floods, one Lismore cafe's 90 per cent drop in business due to roadworks spells disaster.

Properties for sale at $33 million luxury development

An artist's impression of the over-50s resort proposed for Skennars Head.

The DA is being finalised and homes are on the market

UPDATE: Woman killed in single vehicle crash

No Caption

Police have advised that a woman has died after a crash at Whiporie

Growth in G'bah sees real estate agency open new office

The team at the new One Agency real estate office in Goonellabah.

Agent expands business in anticipation of property boom

Local Partners