Students given rough end of the pineapple as footpath delayed

SUMMERLAND Christian College will have a further 12 months to construct an essential footpath to protect students from busy traffic.

Lismore City Council this week approved the amendment to the school’s development application, allowing the education facility a further 12 months to build the footpath along Pineapple Rd towards Ballina Rd in Goonellabah.

Initially, the school asked for a 24-month extension, but it was altered by the council to 12 months after residents raised concerns about the ongoing safety issues with a lack of a footpath.

Pineapple Rd resident Valmai Smith said parts of the road were dangerous, and that danger increased when students were forced to walk along the road because of a lack of a footpath.

“Safety of all uses of the Pineapple Road should be paramount,” she said.

She told councillors she was surprised there hadn’t been a serious accident on the road involving a pedestrian yet.

A group of residents on Pineapple Rd have even formed a “concerned families of Pineapple Rd” group to get the footpath built.

David Kerle, convener of the resident’s group, said all five families he represented supported the school, as “it provides a healthy and nurturing environment” but they had become “increasingly concerned on pedestrian safety”.

“We’ve become very concerned on student safety on the road corridor, especially at peak times,” Mr Kerle said.

“Two years is far too long to postpone easy safe access to a bus stop. Footpath needs to be done now.”

The school’s principal, David Roach, said during community access on Tuesday the college was “committed” to constructing the footpath and planned to “build as practically possible”.

“It’s a very challenging terrain and there are some noncompliance urgencies,” Mr Roach said.

“Work commenced on the footpath in March this year, to complete the survey and design procedures.

“Work is well underway, and plans are currently with council.

“The plan was two years but if we could do that sooner that would be great.

Councillor Vanessa Ekins said while she wasn’t “entirely happy” the college hasn’t built the path yet, after delaying the project four times, she would support the amendment to the DA.

Council voted in favour of the amendment 6-2, with Crs Adam Guise and Eddie Lloyd voting against the proposal.

Mayor Isaac Smith had recused himself from the vote due to a conflict of interest with the school.