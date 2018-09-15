GALLERY: Students get ultimate revenge on teachers

CREAMED: Mt Larcom State School principal Pauline Porch and student Shalom White have a laugh as teacher Norm Horan cops a caramel cream pie in the face. The school helped raise money for drought relief.

STUDENTS from Mt Larcom State School were given an opportunity to enact the ultimate revenge on their teachers by 'pie facing' them in the name of charity.

The school had been running a drought relief fundraiser where each teacher and teacher aide had a jar with their picture on it for students to put money in.

The teacher (both male and female) with the highest amount of money in their jar would be splattered in the face with a caramel cream pie.

Principal Pauline Porch and teacher Norm Horan were the unlucky ones to cop a pie in the face.

Mt Larcom State School teacher aide Julie Deguara said it had been a close race in deciding which teachers would get pie faced.

"Pauline may have been a target because of being the principal, but it was a pretty close race between her and the other female teachers," Mrs Deguara said.

"It came right down to the wire on who was actually going to get that one.

"Mr Horan seemed to be a pretty popular choice with the students - he's always well liked around the school so I think the kids just wanted to see him with a pie in his face."

Mrs Deguara said both teachers took well to receiving a pie in the face.

"It was really good to see them on stage with the students that were selected," she said.

"I caught Mr Horan licking pie off his fingers so I think he enjoyed the taste of it afterwards."

The school is set to raise about $2000 for drought relief after they host their farmers' market on Sunday from 8.30am.