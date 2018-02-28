Students get orientated at SCU

BRIGHT FUTURE: Lewis Wright and Brandon Vanee learn more about university life at the O-Week orientation event at the SCU Plaza.

THOUSANDS of students have descended on Lismore this week to begin their orientation at SCU.

Enrolees coming from the Northern Rivers said they are extremely excited to begin their degree at the university they have been looking up to for years.

Former Lismore High School Student Brandon Vanee said he wouldn't have dreamt of studying anywhere else.

"It's a really good campus, I did the PSP course to get entry here, I'm hoping to study civil engineering and enjoy it," Mr Vanee said.

Mr Vanee said he hoped his degree would help him to move out of Lismore to satisfy his travel bug.

His friend Lewis Wright said he was studying a Bachelor of Arts for the next six months in the hope it would get him into Agricultural Science at the University of Queensland Gatton Campus.

"The reason why I have chosen to study at Lismore is because it has the facilities I need, its close, it's in such a good environment and I couldn't ask for a better place," Mr Wright said.

As for students like Charly Crossing, attending SCU was like a family and friend affair.

"I've just heard it is a really good uni. My mum went here, my friends go here, and I saw a degree that looked interesting to me, so I applied and got in," Ms Crossing said.

SCU's Senior Manager-Student Management Paul Robinson said the Lismore campus has seen a 2.5 per cent increase in enrolments this year and counting.

"This week is a key enrolment week (as) students are starting to work out what units they want to take in their first session," Mr Robinson said.

"We've (also) had about a 15 per cent increase in international numbers at Lismore this year which has been really encouraging."

Mr Robinson said enrolment numbers were continuing to rise due to the popularity of established courses and three new degrees: Coastal Systems Engineering, Digital Business and Law & Creative Writing.

"Coastal systems engineering is partly in response to the floods from last year but we did already have it in the pipe line," he said.

Student Affairs Officer Ann-Maree Wilkinson said she hoped students would leave O-week feeling better prepared for the year ahead.

"We want the students to connect to the university community to find out all the information they need to start classes and to succeed in their studies," Mrs Wilkinson said.

"What we've found, if they feel like they belong to our community they tend to want to stay and obviously succeed in their studies."