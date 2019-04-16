Student's findings lead her to the USA

Coffs Harbour's winning student in Science, Emma Serisier is heading to the USA.

FROM the Mid North Coast to the USA, rising star in the world of science Emma Serisier is on her way to a bright future.

The Bishop Druitt College year 12 student will travel to Phoenix, Arizona in May to represent Australia at the International Science and Engineering Fair.

Emma will be part of a team of nine students competing against over 1,800 students from more than 80 countries.

She enterted the Young Scientists Awards in 2018 with her research into the use of domestic chickens as bio-recyclers of household food scraps.

Her research compared three things, soil without the chickens, soil with the benefit of chickens consuming commercial food and soil with the benefit of chickens consuming food scraps which have been bio-recycled.

She found major economic and environmental benefits by examining nutrient levels and variability of soils using bio-recycling of food waste, compared to the use of commercially made food and soil, untouched by chickens.

Emma's prize for the Young Scientists Awards covers all expenses to the USA for the competition. Additionally, the Foundation supports rural teachers by providing a teacher scholarship to the competition and BDC teacher, Ms Alison Hollier, won this scholarship.

"Emma spoke passionately and confidently, answered some very tough questions about the validity of her investigation and its value to society," Ms Hollier said.

"We are so impressed with Emma and know she will do very well and we wish her good luck in this prestigious international competition."

The Young Scientists Awards committee are able to include a Rural Young Scientist category through the sponsorship provided by the Sapphire Foundation. Their mission is to inspire rural students to discover the beauty and joy of Science and Mathematics and to assist them to achieve their potential.