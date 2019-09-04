Students 'express their hearts and souls' for music video

DEADLY: South Lismore Primary School students showcase the skills they learned while filming their Dance in the Dirt video clip.

WHILE they are quick to say they all "had a blast" during filming, for the students of South Lismore Public School, having the opportunity to film a music video was a valuable experience.

The students recently produced a video clip for their song Dance in the Dirt in collaboration with Byron Bay not-for-profit organisation One Vision Productions.

School captain Elijah Gill said filming the clip was a lot of fun, especially writing their own lyrics.

Elijah, 12, said the students worked together to write the entirety of the song, including choreography for the video, which focuses on their Aboriginal culture.

Fellow student Daniella, 12, said the song and video was just one part of the Aboriginal program, where students learned language and culture from community elders.

"Being able to create a song and video about our culture made me feel really proud," she said.

Skayte, 12, said he also felt enormously proud while producing the video, while nine-year-old Roman said he learned "plenty of things" about his culture during the program.

"I definitely encourage other kids to do it. It's great," Roman said.

One Vision's Ella King said the song, released late last month, is a "very high energy, upbeat song that speaks about the kids connection to culture and to the land".

"We had the pleasure of inviting local elders to share some stories with us and we incorporated some of this directly into the song," she said.

"Dance in the Dirt gives an insight into local Aboriginal culture as well as making you want to dance.

"We want viewers to be immersed in the pride these kids have for their history and feel that sense of community throughout."

She said the students filmed some of the clip during a Naidoc week celebration in Lismore.

"We would like to thank all the elders who contributed to this video clip," King said.

"We are proud to showcase this video clip and so proud of the kids for expressing their heart and souls on this song."