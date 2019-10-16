Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TOP OF THE CLASS: Kevin Hogan attended a number of Year 12 Graduation Ceremonies last week and will judge the speeches at the North Coast National.
TOP OF THE CLASS: Kevin Hogan attended a number of Year 12 Graduation Ceremonies last week and will judge the speeches at the North Coast National. Contributed
Rural

Students encouraged to speak up

Chyna Hayden
by
16th Oct 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE inaugural Great School Speak Off will be held tomorrow at the North Coast National, with an incredible major prize up for grabs.

Each three minute speech will be on the topic 'what determines good leadership', with coordinator of the North Coast National's schools program, Libby Macdonald, excited to hear what students have to say.

"It's definitely an opportunity for students to showcase their public speaking skills and it's directed at Year 10 and 11 students,” she explained.

"They're in their senior years, looking at university applications, job applications, so it certainly builds their confidence with speaking and presentation.”

Judged by Kevin and Karen Hogan, the winning student will receive $250 for their school and return flights for them and a parent to Canberra, where Mr Hogan will taken them for a tour of Parliament House.

"I think if they take a stance with the topic that they're passionate about, so, what determines good leadership to them, it could be taken in many ways depending on what angle they'd like to go,” Ms MacDonald said.

"With that, so as long as they're confident and relaxed and really give it a go, then we're excited to give them that opportunity.”

With three schools already registered, students wanting to participate in the event are encouraged to sign up by the end of today.

The event will be held on the community Stage from 2pm tomorrow.

For more details call Libby MacDonald on 0427 918 400.

kevin hogan north coast national northern rivers
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    ENORMOUS TASK: Clean up begins for fire-affected residents

    ENORMOUS TASK: Clean up begins for fire-affected residents

    Council News COUNCIL will work closely with local bushfire-affected communities and government agencies to provide the support needed for clean up and rebuild.

    • 16th Oct 2019 10:11 AM
    The houses that sold for more than $1million

    premium_icon The houses that sold for more than $1million

    Property Can you guess where the top home sold for more than $1.2 million?

    Listen to all the 2019 Dolphin Award winners

    premium_icon Listen to all the 2019 Dolphin Award winners

    Music 23 awards were given away in Ballina last night

    Ballina editor spins his red chair one last time

    Ballina editor spins his red chair one last time

    Community After 18 years at the Advocate, Graham Broadhead says goodbye