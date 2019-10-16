Students encouraged to speak up

TOP OF THE CLASS: Kevin Hogan attended a number of Year 12 Graduation Ceremonies last week and will judge the speeches at the North Coast National.

THE inaugural Great School Speak Off will be held tomorrow at the North Coast National, with an incredible major prize up for grabs.

Each three minute speech will be on the topic 'what determines good leadership', with coordinator of the North Coast National's schools program, Libby Macdonald, excited to hear what students have to say.

"It's definitely an opportunity for students to showcase their public speaking skills and it's directed at Year 10 and 11 students,” she explained.

"They're in their senior years, looking at university applications, job applications, so it certainly builds their confidence with speaking and presentation.”

Judged by Kevin and Karen Hogan, the winning student will receive $250 for their school and return flights for them and a parent to Canberra, where Mr Hogan will taken them for a tour of Parliament House.

"I think if they take a stance with the topic that they're passionate about, so, what determines good leadership to them, it could be taken in many ways depending on what angle they'd like to go,” Ms MacDonald said.

"With that, so as long as they're confident and relaxed and really give it a go, then we're excited to give them that opportunity.”

With three schools already registered, students wanting to participate in the event are encouraged to sign up by the end of today.

The event will be held on the community Stage from 2pm tomorrow.

For more details call Libby MacDonald on 0427 918 400.