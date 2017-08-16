Students' education to benefit from CWA fundraising

GRANTS: Back in 2013, CWA's Yvonne Scarrabelotti and Jan Clifford with Far North Coast students receiving their CWA Education Grants.

STUDENTS needing assistance with the purchasing of textbooks, school uniforms or notebooks will be delighted to hear the Country Women's Association is again offering grants.

The Far North Coast Group of the CWA of NSW annually distributes education grants to children entering either secondary or tertiary level, or for development disabilities study.

This year the CWA will again make 15 grants worth $500 each to students needing assistance in pursuing their study goals and the deadline for applications is October 9.

CWA FNC education committee chair Denise Ferguson said the CWA raises funds for its grants through initiatives such as catering at events and holding cake stalls throughout the year.

"Most of our funds are raised by catering and cakes stalls at Primex,” she said.

"Also Far North Coast members and branches give us donations.”

Ms Ferguson said the organisation was pleased to assist youngsters and the community with the grants.

"These are needs grants for student who need a hand as some can't afford to buy a computer or books,” she said.

Ms Ferguson said grants are open for application for all students in these levels irrespective of academic achievements.

She said you can obtain the application form from your local school, CWA Branch or contact the Far North Coast CWA Education Grants Secretary via educationgrantscwafnc@gmail.com

Applications close on October 9, 2017.