Students drop in to design skate park

UPGRADE: New features of the Kyogle skate park will include a new mini-half pipe and a new spine ramp for the community to enjoy. CONTRIBUTED

KYOGLE High School skateboarders are the creative minds behind the town's skate park upgrade, set to begin today.

As part of the $172,000 Kyogle Outdoor Gym Project, improvements to the skate park will feature a new mini-half pipe and a new spine ramp for the community to enjoy. The skate park will be closed for approximately three to five days until works to install the new components are complete, weather pending.

Kyogle Council General Manager Graham Kennett said the Outdoor Gym Project manager met with Kyogle High skateboarders to gain insight into what the community would prefer for the upgrade.

"Together they looked through options for the additional components of the skate park and decided which they prefered and where they wanted them placed," Mr Kennett said.

With the project totalling $172,000, Kyogle Council received $100,000 from NSW Government's stronger country communities fund and $44,000 from NSW Government's social community housing infrastructure fund. Local Kyogle service clubs contributed $8000 in cash and $4000 of in kind contribution, which means they provided labour to help with the installation of some equipment.

"The service clubs have pretty much driven the project," he said.

"They identified the needs of the community through consultations and committed to the project with money they have raised.

"For us these partnerships between and community groups and state governments are critical. Those community groups came forward and were looking for a partnership with council ... that community support for the project meant that the opportunities to attract external funding were much greater than they would have been if it had of been council alone."

The overall project includes three new outdoor gyms, extension to an existing outdoor gym at Anzac Park as well as some water stations at those sites, additional pathways, fencing of a playground at Anzac Park and modification of its amenities, including a disabled (accessible) toilet.

The upgrade to the skate park, some pathways, and the amenity modifications are among the final project inclusions yet to be completed.

"It's fantastic for the community," he said.

The project is all about improving fitness, health and well-being and enabling the community to be as active as they can be.