Fury as students mock the homeless

STUDENTS have sparked outrage by dressing up as homeless people for a tramps' night out, wearing ripped clothes and dirt on their faces.

Liverpool John Moores Trampolining Society hosts the fancy dress bash every year but it has now been called out for mocking the homeless.

While on their night out in Liverpool society members wore cardboard signs around their necks donning phrases such as "50p for a bounce on my bed" and "Spare change? Meet me at the bar".

In now deleted social media posts the society told members to dress "as trampy as you can" and suggested shopping in Primark as they "do cheap shirts".

Previous editions of the annual student night out have featured cardboard signs with the phrase: "give me your change and I'll change your night".

The LJMU Trampolining Society has said they will change their annual fancy dress theme.

The student society has since apologised. Picture: Instagram

In a statement they said: "We realise now, that our annual choice of costume could cause offence and are sorry for any upset this may have caused, it was never our intention.

