Student-teacher friendship endures test of time

(Front row) Lismore High alumni Glenva Block, Jan Boyd and Dale Smith have maintained a unique friendship with their teachers Beryl Wotherspoon, Bob Phillips and Miriam Smith for more than 60 years.

NOT many school graduates can say they've been friends with their teachers for more than 60 years.

It's rare friendship enjoyed by a collective of Lismore High 1954 graduates and their teachers.

A series of school reunions and regular meet ups over the decades cemented friendships that extend far beyond the classroom.

Retired science teacher, Bob Phillips said some of his best friendships were those forged with his students.

"My closest friends are the people I taught,” Bob said.

He said one of the oldest students he taught was turning 84 this year.

Seated in what used to be the old Lismore High School boys bathroom at the Magellan St library, the tight-knit group regaled tales of their old school days.

"Not exactly friends” was how ex-student Dale Smith described her relationship with her PE teacher.

"I failed PE with Beryl so I wasn't her friend,” Dale joked.

But that all changed as time went by when she reconnected with her teachers such as Miriam Smith, who taught at the same school as Dale's husband.

Dale said their bonds grew from by the unique connections fostered in friendly country towns.

While they were close at school, ex-student Jan Boyd her sports teacher Beryl Wotherspoon were also neighbours.

Over the years, the pair taught swimming together at the Lismore pool.

These friendships may be a thing of the past Mr Phillips said, expressing concerns about the digital age deteriorating the student-teacher relationship.

The teaching trio, who have a combined age of 263 years, taught some famous faces at Lismore High.

Former Governor for Queensland, Major General Peter Arnison AC was a pupil in Miriam class while Bob recalled teaching at least four Lismore solicitors.