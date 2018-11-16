Student takes all 10 wickets in cricket match

CLEAN SWEEP: St John's College Woodlawn student James Fennamore took all 10 wickets in a school match this week.

ST JOHN'S College Woodlawn student James Fennamore took all 10 wickets in an innings of a school cricket match this week.

James bowled eight overs for figures of 10-19 in the second round of the Downey Shield against Macauley College, Grafton, at Nielson Park, East Lismore, on Wednesday.

Woodlawn First XI coach Simon Andrews said a definite atmosphere developed on the oval as the players realised they were watching some-thing special.

They bowled out Macauley College for 42 and chased down the total without losing a wicket.

"It was an outstanding performance, unlike anything we have seen at the college before,” Andrews said.

"Even at the highest levels of the game these would be very rare bowling statistics.”

The feat has been achieved only twice in the 141-year history of Test cricket - by English off-spinner Jim Laker (10-53) against Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester, in 1956 and by the Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble (10-74) against Pakistan in New Delhi in 1999.

As for the Woodlawn Year 11 star, James said he was already feeling pretty happy when he had taken 5-5.

"Then I just kept at it, I suppose, and they just kept coming,” he said.

"Our captain Jack Cooper mentioned jokingly to go for a '10-for' but eventually it became less of a joke and more real - then it happened.

"The last ball was pretty tense because that was the last ball of my spell and I was going to come off after that.

"I made the decision to try to put it on the stumps, and I did, then it was caught when the batsman popped it up to short cover.

"It was a pretty good atmosphere. I was clapped off, which is nice, even the opposition boys got around and congratulated me, so that was good sportsmanship from them.”

James's opening bowling partner, Caelan Maladay, who was recently selected in the Australian Under-17 merit team, recalls that "once he got one, and the second one a couple of balls later, I knew he was on for some-thing big”.

"We have been opening bowling partners for Woodlawn since Year 9 so it was pretty special; I was in close as the wickets fell,” Caelan said.

Of James's 10 wickets, two were bowled, one was leg-before-wicket and seven were caught.