Student suspended over knife incident at Alstonville school

A STUDENT at Alstonville High School has been suspended after bringing two knives on to school grounds.

The NSW Department of Education has confirmed police were called following the incident last Thursday.

In a statement a Department spokesman said the student brought two "closed knives" to school, but did not threaten anyone with them.

"The student's carers were contacted, appropriate disciplinary action was taken and police were contacted," the spokesman said.

"Under the Department's suspension and expulsion policy, there is mandatory suspension for bringing a prohibited weapon onto school grounds.

"The department has a zero tolerance policy towards bullying, violence and harassment."

"The school has a very low rate of inappropriate physical contact between students and there has been no increase," the spokesman also said.

The Alstonville High School principal David Silcock and the P&C have been contacted for comment.