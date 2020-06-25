Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Southern Cross University.
Southern Cross University.
News

Student support axed as council ends SCU scholarship

Javier Encalada
25th Jun 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BALLINA Shire Council has voted to end its Ballina Shire Council Scholarship.

The vote was not unanimous, but means that no future SCU students will receive the benefit.

Council has supported Ballina residents in their SCU studies for a number of years.

The scholarship recipient was normally required to be a recent high school leaver, studying at the Lismore campus.

However, any Ballina resident commencing undergraduate study for the first time was able to apply.

The scholarship was for $5000 per year, for three years.

A student’s experience of disadvantage was to be considered, but was not the main criteria.

Councillors Perry and Cadwallader both coincided the measure would be a blow for university students, but while Cr Perry and Cr Jeff Johnson voted against the motion, Cr Cadwallader supported it due to the importance of redirecting funds back to council’s priorities.

“It’s a tough decision to make, but these are tough times,” Cr Cadwallader said during the meeting.

SCU has been contacted for comment but was unable to comment.

ballina ballina shire council northern rivers council news scholarship scu southern cross university
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DECIDED: Can you still take your 4WD on the beach?

        premium_icon DECIDED: Can you still take your 4WD on the beach?

        News BALLINA Shire Council has unanimously taken a decision this morning on the controversial topic surrounding Patchs Beach.

        END OF AN ERA: Loved, iconic music venue will not reopen

        premium_icon END OF AN ERA: Loved, iconic music venue will not reopen

        News THE brewery will remain in business but the bar and live music areas will not...

        How many illegal homes are there in the Byron Shire?

        premium_icon How many illegal homes are there in the Byron Shire?

        News IT’S hoped the policy will help to address the “enormous amount of unregulated...

        Music special filmed at rustic shed to stream this weekend

        premium_icon Music special filmed at rustic shed to stream this weekend

        News THE local music star has filmed the next episode in the online music series ‘The...

        • 25th Jun 2020 12:00 PM