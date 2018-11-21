Student stabs girl in school toilet attack

A 14-YEAR-OLD Bundaberg girl who stabbed a student with a blade at school has been dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.

The NewsMail can reveal last Monday about 11.40am, local emergency services responded to reports of a stabbing at a state high school.

Two Queensland Ambulance Services crews arrived minutes later to find a 15-year-old girl bleeding from stab wounds on her arm.

A spokeswoman confirmed the girl was assessed and treated for non-life threatening "penetrating wounds to the arm" before being taken to Bundaberg Hospital by ambulance. It is understood she subsequently received about 28 stitches.

The exact location of the attack has yet to be revealed, however, it is believed the stabbing may have unfolded in the school toilets.

Detective Sergeant Cameron Schneider of the Bundaberg Child Protection Investigation Unit told the NewsMail "the fact that a person brought a knife or blade in to school is alarming, and the fact that a girl sustained injuries is a concern for (us)".

"Police became aware of it after being contacted by the school, and then we commenced an investigation," he said, adding that investigations into the stabbing, which was executed with "a bladed weapon", were now finished.

Due to the girl's young age, no charges have been laid and the matter is being dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.

A spokesman for Queensland Police Service confirmed "the two (girls) are known to each other", raising suspicions the stabbing was related to bullying.

In a statement, the Department of Education said "any situation that threatens the safety and wellbeing of students or others in the school community is treated extremely seriously and dealt with as a matter of priority".

"All students involved in this incident have been dealt with in line with the school's Responsible Behaviour Plan. No further details can be provided due to student privacy issues," the statement read.

"(The) state high school does not tolerate bullying and violence and has implemented a range of pastoral care programs and initiatives across all year levels and participates in the annual National Day of Action against Bullying and Violence.

"The school has also implemented a school-wide Positive Behaviour for Learning program that explicitly teaches students expected behaviours (including anti-bullying).

"Students and caregivers with concerns are strongly encouraged to report cases of bullying or misconduct to their school principal or their closest Department of Education regional office.

"(The) state high school is committed to providing a safe, respectful and disciplined learning environment.

"The school also offers support to students through a range of support staff, including a Guidance Officer, Student Advisors, a School Based Youth Health Nurse and Youth Support Coordinator.

"(The) state high school continues to work diligently to promote safe and respectful interactions between students and a safe learning environment for everyone in the school community."