Student rallies reveal radical decline in spelling skills

RADICAL climate change activists are ramping up efforts to incite children to wag school on Friday in defiance of warnings by education authorities - and in the face of growing concerns about Australia's plummeting education rankings.

Eco-activists are predicting tens of thousands of children will walk out of classrooms around the country to attend a national day of "school climate strikes", including a lunchtime march in the Sydney CBD.

Labor leader Michael Daley on Wednesday threw his support behind the strike, claiming it was "a demonstration of young leadership".

But the NSW Education Department warned that students skipping class would be marked absent and "subject to the school's disciplinary code", while Catholic schools implored students to attend school in a show of support for an anti-bullying program.

Dr Kevin Donnelly, education expert and author of How Political Correctness Is Destroying Australia, said the "indoctrination" of children into a "deep green ideology" about climate change was "appalling".

He said the Australian Education Union's backing of the truanting was "unbelievable" in the light of the nation's dramatic slide in international literacy, numeracy and science rankings.

"The focus should be on raising standards and addressing the issue that Australian students are going backwards in maths, science and literacy," he said.

"The focus should be on overcoming what is a very serious problem. Our ranking in the recent Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS) results for reading was shocking.

"We've gone backwards in the past 10 years in terms of basic education standards.

"The curriculum has been dumbed down and students are being taught ideology."

Misspelt protest signs displayed at last November’s student climate change rally. Pictures: Getty, Jenny Evans

Last year's NAPLAN results revealed writing scores had dropped to the lowest level recorded since national tests were introduced a decade ago.

In NSW, 81.3 per cent of Year 9 students reached the national band 6 minimum standard in writing compared to 83.7 per cent the year before.

At the inaugural student climate rallies in November many of the signs held up by protesting children contained spelling mistakes.

Social media pages run by the taxpayer-funded Australian Youth Climate Coalition promoting the strike are sharing alarmist headlines such as "prevent mass climate suicide by coal", while some environmentalists are offering free "celebration" BBQs for kids.

Poster-making sessions, social media memes and paid advertisements are also being used to pressure children to take the day off school to attend the march from Town Hall to Hyde Park.

Mr Daley said young people should insist on having a voice. "They are inheriting from us a world that is, at best, precarious," he said.

"They do have a right to protest. I support these young people."

Missing the mark.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said suggestions students should attend a protest rather than school were concerning.

"This (children expressing their views) is a good thing for our democracy. However, they must attend school during school hours," she said.

Catholic Schools NSW chief executive Dallas McInerney said students were reminded school attendance was compulsory.

"Catholic school students are asked to attend school on Friday to show support for their fellow students who may have experienced bullying in the schoolyard or online," he said. "We note the planned strike day - but unregulated protests of this type are outside the control of our schools and therefore cannot receive our endorsement."

The Education Department said it understood students were passionate about issues but all students were expected to attend school.

Under its Controversial Issues in Schools policy, "attempting to recruit students or staff into non-school approved groups for religious or ideological reasons is not permitted in schools".

CLIMATE TEACHER'S CLASSES DRY UP

High-school teacher who urged students to sign up for an activist-promoted "climate change strike" has been stood down from teaching.

Greens candidate for Bega Will Douglas attended a daytime youth forum at Moruya Golf Club alongside other politicians last week and urged students "please, don't forget March 15, the climate strike".

The maths, science and ­English teacher, who is a casual at Moruya High, said he attended the forum on his lunchbreak, with the full knowledge of the public school.

He told the audience of 12- to 25-year-olds to get online and register for the strike "because there's a whole community out there wanting to support you guys, young people".

Will Douglas.

But the NSW Education Department has told him he would not be offered more work.

The Daily Telegraph ­revealed last month the taxpayer-funded ecoactivist charity Australian Youth Climate Coalition is orchestrating a campaign to pressure students to wag school and teachers to get behind the action.

Mr Douglas defended his actions, saying, "I was just giving them some facts about climate change. Now I don't have any work.

"It's not my job to tell students to strike. They will make up their own minds and have been clearly leading the debate."

Education Minister Rob Stokes said: "The Greens candidate for Bega was not on his lunch break and had not informed the school he was taking part in a political activity for his own benefit."

Greens MP David Shoebridge defended Mr Douglas.