Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
People watch the 2020 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras on Saturday 29th February 2020. Picture: Nikki Short
People watch the 2020 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras on Saturday 29th February 2020. Picture: Nikki Short
News

Student nurse sentenced for assaulting police at Mardi Gras

Jessica Lamb
17th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NURSING student put his future in jeopardy after he pushed a police officer at Mardi Gras celebrations to let his friend escape arrest.

Police were able to quickly identify the Tweed man using a social media campaign using images from CCTV of the incident in Sydney which prompted him to attend the police station.

Jake Fittler, 22, appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday to plead guilty to assaulting a police officer and hindering police.

Fittler was with two friends at Wynyard Railway Station about 6.50pm on February 29 for Mardi Gras when one of his friends avoided paying for his trip.

When approached by police, the friend tried to run away before being restrained and after a brief struggle fell to the ground.

As his friend was being handcuffed, Fittler used his left hand to push the officer in the chest so he fell backwards allowing his friend to escape from the scene.

Fittler also fled on foot.

Defence solicitor Mitchell Cavanagh said Fittler made a “spur of the moment and foolish decision” which he put down to immaturity.

He said his client was remorseful and of prior good character.

As the surf shop worker is studying a Bachelor of Nursing, Mr Cavanagh said Fittler had to go through a ‘security assessment’ to complete his placements after disclosing his charges to NSW Health.

The court heard the process was stressful and Fittler had already missed two placements because of his charges.

“He said to me he never ever wants to put himself in a situation to under go this again,” Mr Cavanagh said.

“He was left in limbo about whether as a consequence of his behaviour he could complete his studies or not.”

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy sentenced Fittler to a 12-month Conditional Release Order.

No conviction was recorded.

assualt police mardi gras twdcourt twdcrime twdnews twdpolice tweed heads local court
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Live music and local artists return to Northern Rivers venue

        Premium Content Live music and local artists return to Northern Rivers venue

        News After a COVID lay-off, music is starting to make its way back into venues around the region

        Underdog ‘band of brothers’ confident of NRRRL win

        Premium Content Underdog ‘band of brothers’ confident of NRRRL win

        Sport MARIST Brothers are confident they can beat powerhouse Ballina in three NRRRL...

        BREAKING: One taken to hospital after rollover

        Premium Content BREAKING: One taken to hospital after rollover

        News One person has been taken to hospital after a car rollover

        ON YOUR BIKE: Passage of Bill paves the way for rail trail

        Premium Content ON YOUR BIKE: Passage of Bill paves the way for rail trail

        News The passage of legislation enabling the first stage of the Casino to Murwillumbah...