Student fit for recognition

Kellie Handford is in the running to be crowned the inaugural National Active Students Award Winner for 2017. From left, Delina Rahmate, Kellie Handford and Troy Grimshaw.

A LOCAL Casino woman has been named as a finalist for Fitness Australia's 2017 Industry Awards for her dedication to the fitness and well-being of her local community.

Kellie Handford has been working in the industry for over 10 years and has recently been completing her recertification when she was nominated by her teacher, Delina Rahmate, for the Active Students Award.

"I am really excited, it is a really big deal to decide to recertify,” Ms Handford said.

"After doing the job for 10 years it wasn't an easy decision to come to, however things have changed so much regarding nutrition and business management and I was really hungry for that.”

Fitness Australia received over 2200 nominations across three categories, which were reviewed by an independent panel of judges who selected three national finalists.

Ms Handford is one of these three finalists in the running to be crowned the inaugural National Active Students Award Winner, sponsored by Net Profit Explosion.

Queensland Manager for Fitness Australia, Troy Grimshaw, said this year's awards program has exceeded all expectations.

"The Active Students Award recognises the outstanding achievements of qualified fitness students, those going 'above and beyond', and striving for great success.”

"It's incredibly promising to see the calibre of students like Kellie joining this wonderful industry, we definitely need more of them,” Mr Grimshaw said.

"It's no small achievement and we are very proud to be recognising the amazing work Kellie does.”

CEO of Fit Dimension Education, Delina Rahmate, said she nominated Kellie for her passion and enthusiasm she brings into Casino and Kyogle.

"She has been outstanding, from the very first moment I met Kellie, her dedication to the community and studies has been incredible,” Ms Rahmate said.

"She has just embraced everything we have brought to her and I am so proud to say that Kellie has been one of my students.”

Ms Handford said her goal was to make fitness more available to people living in regional areas.

"I want to make sure fitness is accessible, it doesn't have to be in a very expensive facility, you just have to turn up and let me help you,” she said.

"A good mix of outdoor training and indoor training helps people smile more.”