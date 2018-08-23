Student facing brain cancer raises thousands for foundation

BATTLE: Kieran McLeod held a successful Walk 4 Brain Cancer event in Ipswich as he continues to take on his own brain cancer.

AN IPSWICH teenager in the fight of his life against a brain tumour has raised thousands of dollars to find a cure.

This month, 16-year-old Kieran McLeod organised Ipswich's inaugural Walk 4 Brain Cancer event.

It was a total success for a teenager facing a tumultuous road ahead.

More than $15,000 was raised from the event.

His father Joseph McLeod said the event was a success.

"We had over 150 people turn out to walk," he said.

"The atmosphere and positivity on the day was just fantastic."

The idea to hold a walk in Ipswich came after the McLeod family felt overwhelmed with support at a similar event in Brisbane last year.

Although successful, Mr McLeod said he was not sure whether a fundraiser would be held again.

Since the walk on August 5, Kieran has undergone another bout of chemotherapy.

Mr McLeod said the focus for Kieran was on his health and recovery.

With Lady Cilento hospital his second home, Kieran is studying Year 12 at Bremer State High School part-time.

Cure Brain Cancer Foundation has a goal to increase the five-year survival rate by 20 per cent by 2023.

One child dies every nine days from brain cancer in Australia. Only 5 per cent of people survive five years with brain cancer and the foundation hopes to improve those rates.

To make a donation to Kieran's walk, visit walk4braincancer.com.au.