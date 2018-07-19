Student design is a winner for Arts Vs Science Festival

Southern Cross University digital media and communications student Charly Crossing with her winning Arts Vs Science Festival 2018 poster design.

THE Arts Vs Science Festival brings together artists and scientists, and everyone in between, from some of the Northern Rivers' leading education, research and action institutions for Lismore's big National Science Week event in August.

Eighty colourful posters, created by Southern Cross University design students, have wowed Festival organisers, the Northern Rivers Science Hub.

One eye-catching design was chosen as the official event poster.

Southern Cross student and Lismore local Charly Crossing, studying in her first year of digital media and communications, responded to the news enthusiastically.

"This was a fantastic hands-on assignment,” Ms Crossing said.

"Now I have had my poster chosen I will definitely have to attend the festival,” she said yesterday, when the announcement was made today at The Quad, Lismore's creative playground.

Southern Cross University lecturers Dr Louise Kolff and Kurtis Adamson said the real world design brief, promoted on Southern Cross University's project notice board Live Ideas, was a great opportunity for the students.

"The Arts Vs Science poster brief provided the perfect opportunity for students to think creatively, and put into practice the many aspects of design discussed in class,” visual communication lecturer Dr Kolff said.

"Students responded in so many different ways, producing wonderful posters for the Festival, while learning a lot about design principles along the way.”

Three exhibitions across Lismore will feature these posters leading up to the Arts Vs Science Festival on Saturday August 18 at The Quad.

Posters will be exhibited at Southern Cross University Lismore Campus Library from August 20, and in the Lismore Regional Library from July 30.

Then shortlisted posters will be featured in an exhibition on the day of the Festival in the Lismore Regional Gallery's event space.