Student brainiacs get a feel for engineering careers

RECYCLING ENGINEERS: Miranda Baines, 17, of Tweed Shire, (front) with students in years 10-12 taking part in a school holiday Young Engineers event. Marc Stapelberg

A SELF-automated machine to pick up rubbish and litter around Lismore was one of the results of young students challenged to create an imaginary device out of waste.

Budding engineers embarked on a tour around Lismore yesterday to get a feel of what an engineering career would involve as part of Southern Cross University's Young Engineer's event.

The 23 year 10-12 students from North Coast schools toured Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre and took part in a waste engineering solution discussion before forming teams to tackle the building challenge. They also viewed a solar farm and toured the university's labs.

Lachlan Robertson, 15, from Kadina High said it was fun and interesting.

Out of their scraps, Lachlan and his team used "a bit of ingenuity and luck" to design the rubbish-tackling machine, which they said would be particularly good for events such as Eat the Street.

"It makes you think about more options rather than the classic robotisation or city planning," Lachlan said of the event.

"You can look at how you can use engineering to make a difference to the environment.

"Direct science is my main thing but I'm more than happy to learn about any different kinds of pathways through science, and engineering is something a bit different and a real applied use of skills."

Professor Scott Smith, Dean of Engineering in the School of Environment, Science and Engineering, said Southern Cross University's Young Engineers event was about educating and inspiring high school students from the Northern Rivers who had a particular interest in the sector.

"Each year in Term 1 school holidays we offer senior high school students the opportunity to learn more about engineering and careers in this field," he said.

This year they arranged the mystery tour.

"This firsthand experience will support students to develop an understanding of the importance of engineering in our world."