USC Student Guild at the University of the Sunshine Coast.
News

Student body under fire for links with pro life group

Ashley Carter
by
1st Dec 2018 6:00 AM | Updated: 1:46 PM
UNIVERSITY of the Sunshine Coast students have expressed outrage over the student guild's recent affiliation with a pro life group LifeChoice.

Luke Stewart, 29, said while the guild was run separately from the university, students should not be "forced" to fund a group involved in political or religious ideologies.

"A lot of (students) feel very upset. They feel that after the decriminalisation of abortion in Queensland the university shouldn't allow this to happen," he said.

"The fact that it's called the USC Student Guild makes it hard to distinguish between the two. They are saying they represent all students, but they clearly are not."

The guild did not respond to the Daily's request for an interview, but president Samuel Chee issued a statement on Facebook.

"LifeChoice student club has gone through due process, and has met all criteria required to affiliate with the student guild," he said. "It has not breached any of the terms of affiliation, nor breached any of the university's expectations of student conduct.

"There are no grounds to suggest that the club should not be affiliated with the student guild."

LifeChoice, in a presentation to the student guild on November 20, stated there would be "absolutely no picketing or demonstrating".

All members of LifeChoice are University of the Sunshine Coast students.

Mr Stewart said a number of student clubs had expressed to the guild that it would not be a good idea to endorse the group.

He said there was a large amount of outcry about the issue.

Students have vented their frustrations over the issue on social media.

The Daily has contacted the University of the Sunshine Coast for comment.

