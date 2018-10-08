Student battles 4000 others for 'trip of a lifetime'

PASSION and love for the environment has seen Southern Cross University student Jaimee Moynihan selected among thousands for the potential to embark on the "trip of a lifetime".

She is one of the nine finalists from more than 4000 applicants who could win a International Volunteer Head Quarters (IVHQ) marine conservation scholarship to Madagascar.

Studying a Bachelor of Marine Science and Management and a Bachelor of Environmental Science, Ms Moynihan said conservation had been a life-long passion.

"Wildlife conservation presents an incredible opportunity to involve local communities, change previously environmentally destructive behaviours, generate ecotourism, increase environmental education and create real-world positive outcomes for at-risk species and habitats," she said.

"For this reason, I am passionate about contributing to a more sustainable existence through hands-on wildlife conservation, to protect this beautiful world we live on."

Ms Moynihan said she could contribute "bucket-loads of passion and positivity" to a Wildlife or Conservation volunteer project, and has valuable experience she can apply to the specific project.

"While working towards the completion of my degree I have dedicated all of my spare time to conservation, having simultaneously volunteered for four organisations: Australian Seabird Rescue/Ballina Sea Turtle Hospital, ORRCA Cetacean Rescue, Lismore Koala Hospital and the Solitary Islands Underwater Research Group.

"This is along with completing three internships with Australian Seabird Rescue, Ecosystem Impact and Luminocean Marine Conservation."

She said to be chosen as the recipient of the IVHQ scholarship would be an incredible opportunity.

"From this experience, I hope to learn new skills, increase my fieldwork capabilities and professional network, challenge myself, meet like-minded people, immerse myself in a new culture, and above all, to assist in generating a positive impact through conservation.

"Being involved in the marine conservation volunteer program will directly contribute to the on-going sustainable management of Madagascar, along with increasing data collection, population assessments, and community projects."

The recipient will be decided via public voting, which closes on October 14 at 7pm.

Vote for Jaimee here https://www.volunteerhq.org/ivhq-scholarships/.