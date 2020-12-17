Stuck driver lucky to be rescued by shop owners

ONE woman who made the mistake of driving through flood waters is lucky passer-bys were able to rescue her.

Northern Rivers Collectables co-owners Adam Bailey and Alan Blanch saved an elderly woman when they bravely waded through flash flooding on Woodlark St, Lismore on Wednesday.

Mr Bailey said he was relieved they could help the last whom he said was “tiny and could not open her car door to escape.”

“We own the antiques shop on Woodlark St and we were packing up stuff to get out when one of the girls helping us said there was car out on the road,” he said.

“We saw it start to float past the shop and the servo so we ran out to help.”

Mr Bailey said despite breaking his heel seven years ago he didn't think twice about running to assist.

“Murray from M & T Tyres, across the road, never met him before but he helped too,” he said.

“We opened the door and helped the tiny little old lady out, I passed her to Murray and Alan and they carried her to safety while I got some stuff out of her car.

“She could not get out, the water would have gone over her head as the car was past the servo and towards the roundabout.”

Mr Bailey said they were glad to be able to assist.

“Anyone would have done this, we are just a couple of blokes who saw something needed done and just went out and did it,” he said.

“We had 30cm of water through the shop and trying to sort this out now.”