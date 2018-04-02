Menu
Stu Laundy has opened up about his split with Bachelorette star Sophie Monk. Picture: Instagram
TV

Stu reveals truth about Sophie Monk relationship

2nd Apr 2018 12:05 PM

MONTHS on from their high-profile split, Stu Laundy has revealed why his relationship with Sophie Monk was never going to work.

In a new interview with Daily Mail, the millionaire publican - who met Monk during the most recent season of The Bachelorette - claimed the pair was always destined to be friends.

"The thing is, what I saw was humour and friendship," he said. "And the way the show plays out, in the bubble you're in, it's easy to confuse your feelings."

Sophie Monk and Stu Laundy in Canada. Picture: Instagram
Describing his reasons for entering the Bachelorette mansion, Laundy explained that he'd wanted to give Monk another chance after she'd cancelled their date when the pair first met in 2016.

"I went on the show because I thought I saw something in Sophie 12 months prior, and the show validated my decision," he said.

"I didn't go on the show for an Insta career or to get invited to the opening of an envelope."

The couple at the ARIAs last year. Picture: Richard Dobson
The reality TV couple announced that they had parted ways in late January.

In an emotional late-night Instagram post, Monk said she gave the relationship her "best shot" but it "just didn't work out" because the two were "very different people".

sophie monk

Just a few days later, Laundy broke his silence, admitting that the Instagram post had alerted him to their breakup.

"It was Soph's [decision] - and apart from being so publicly brushed, I have no hard feelings whatsoever," he told Nova's Fitzy and Wippa.

"I sort of found out via Instagram, but we both knew in our hearts it was pushing toward a friendship ... I think it was a decision we'd both been coming to."

Show More
