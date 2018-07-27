Structure alight next to Northern Rivers school

Fire crews have been called to a structure fire near a school.

UPDATE 5.26pm: EMERGENCY services are asking residents to avoid the area around a structure fire at Rous Mill.

Rural Fire Service Far North Coast Inspector Angela Daly said about eight RFS and Fire and Rescue NSW crews were at the scene on Rous Rd.

They were first called to the large shed alight shortly after 3pm.

"We're just asking that people avoid the area," Insp Daly said.

Insp Daly said NSW Police had been assisting them with some road closures at the scene, near Rous Public School.

She said crews had now contained the fire in the shed and would remain on scene for some time to fully extinguish the fire.

It's understood there's also a function centre at the property.

Insp Daly said fire crews had also this afternoon extinguished a small grass fire on Coorabell Rd at Coorabell.

Original story: FIRE crews are battling a shed fire next to a Northern Rivers school.

Northern Rivers Rural Fire Service Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said RFS and Fire and Rescue crews were at the scene on Rous Rd at Rous Mill.

He said a shed was alight near Rous Public School.

"It's a large shed alight," Insp Ainsworth said.

"The school is not at threat."

Richmond Police District Inspector Susie Johnston said detectives would attend the scene.

"Our initial information was that there was some sort of explosion and then there was a fire that's then moved to several different structures," she said.

"It's still in the process of being put out."

More details to come.