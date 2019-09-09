Strong winds keep fire crews on high alert at Drake

Fire crews are concerned about the Drake bushfire flaring up today.

Fire crews are concerned about the Drake bushfire flaring up today.

STRENGTHENING winds have firefighters on high alert at bushfires at Drake and Shark Creek.

It is understood a number of buildings, likely outbuildings, have been destroyed in the Long Gully Rd fire at Drake overnight.

The Drake fire is still at a "Watch and Act" advice level and fire crews have been talking to residents in the Drake township overnight, urging them to enact their bushfire survival plans.

An update posted on the RFS website this morning explains that more than 22,200 hectares of land has been burnt and the fire is still out of control.

"The fire is burning in a north easterly direction along Long Gully Road and Plains Station Road, towards the Bruxner Highway and the villages of Drake and Tabulum," the RFS says.

"It (was) expected to reach the area of Drake overnight.

"Firefighters are working with property owners along both these roads to protect properties.

"Strong winds are expected to continue over the coming days. Fallen trees and fire may impact local roads.

"If you are in the area of Drake, Ewingar, Tilbaroo and areas on the western side of the Clarence River, put your bush fire survival plan into action now.

"Well prepared and actively defended properties can offer protection.

"Areas on the eastern side of the Clarence River should monitor conditions closely. Ensure you know what you will do if the fire impacts on your property."

A community meeting is scheduled to be held at the Drake Community Hall in Tabulam St, Drake, at noon today.

Anthony Bradstreet from the RFS told ABC North Coast this morning that crews had been working hard to defend properties overnight.

"There have been some reports of property damage... initial reports were outbuildings," he said.

"We have strengthening southwest winds today. Long Gully Rd fire will continue moving up towards Drake.

"We have had crews talking to residents... the firefront has been forecast to get towards the township."

Tenterfield fire

The Tenterfield blaze, now at Advice level, has burnt more than 3500 hectares and still being controlled.

The fire has moved to the north east towards Billirimba Road and the Bruxner Highway. Crews remain on scene to bring the fire under control.

The Bruxner Highway is currently open but may be affected by smoke.

Shark Creek

This fire is currently 3600 hectares in size and is out of control.

It is burning in a north easterly direction towards Brooms Head Road in Taloubmi.

Firefighters will continue working overnight to slow the spread of the fire and establish containment lines.

Brooms Head Road is remains closed. Stay up to date with Live Traffic.

People in areas of Wooloweyah and Angourie, and even towards Yamba, should monitor conditions for smoke and embers.