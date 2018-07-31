Abortion campaigner buoyed by support

Angela Williamson was sacked by the sporting organisation for social media comments she made in support of abortion.

Angela Williamson was sacked by the sporting organisation for social media comments she made in support of abortion.

A WOMAN taking on Cricket Australia for wrongful dismissal says she is buoyed by the overwhelming support she has received after going public with her story.

Angela Williamson was sacked by the sporting organisation for social media comments she made in support of abortion.

After appearing on Channel Tens' program The Project last night, Ms Williamson said she had been deluged by messages of support from around the world.

"I'm seeing the overwhelming support in Tasmania, in Australia, and overseas I think has really made me stop questioning myself and stop doubting myself and I think that's been really important," she said.

"People questioning the severity of the outcome, the decision made, is also comforting because it doesn't sit well with me and it is it feels like there's a great groundswell behind me."

Angela Williamson on The Project.

Ms Williamson was forced to travel to Melbourne to seek a surgical abortion earlier this year after the state's last private provider closed and the Government failed to step in.

But her online campaign for better access to abortion in Tasmania attracted a trolling campaign form a government staffer - who resigned after being caught - and resulted in her sacking by Cricket Australia.

She has commenced action before the Fair Work Commission, claiming she was unfairly dismissed, in order to get her job back.

An online petition she has started seeking accessible and affordable abortion for Tasmanian woman has attracted more than 20,000 signatures in just over 24 hours.

"It's encouraging that this topic - surgical terminations and abortion - that Australia and the world are ready to have that conversation I think is so refreshing," she said.

"I'm really disappointed that it came to me losing my job to have this discussion but I'm really proud that we're having it in a really sensible way."

Ms Williamson said she had not heard from Cricket Australia or from the State Government since her story was made public.

"I haven't heard from anyone," she said.