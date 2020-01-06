Menu
Sport

Strong start for Thunder at Ballina cricket carnival

6th Jan 2020 12:00 PM

FAR North Coast Thunder has made a strong start on the first day of the LJ Hooker Ballina under-13 cricket carnival at Fripp Oval, Ballina.

Opening batsmen Brayden Kernaghan and Rory McLean combined for an 83-run partnership against Armidale by the first drinks break.

McLean has found the boundary three times at 38 not out while Kernaghan kept the scoreboard ticking over on 31 not out.

FNC Thunder were one of the standout teams at the Lismore under-12 carnival last year when they reached the semi-finals.

The team also includes Hamish Weekes, Thomas Batchelor, Jack Evers, Sam Acret, Zeke Mostert, Harrison Doherty, William Brown, Kahn Johnson, Mana Hoggard and Oliver Walker.

The FNC Sixers team is currently playing Lake Macquarie at Saunders Oval.

Harlan Oliver scored 22 runs with the Sixers 4-79 after 20 overs.

 

Lismore Northern Star