Strong list forSummer Cup

WINNING FORM: Anthony Allen rode Future Event to a win at Ipswich on the weekend. It will run again at Ballina on Friday. Grant Peters Trackside Photograp

BALLINA Jockey Club received 150 nominations for Friday's Summer Cup meeting but could have even more after the club extended nominations for two of the support races.

While the $50,000 Summer Cup (1600m) attracted 21 nominations the Class 2 1400m and Class 1 1000m attracted even more, the Class 2 copping 24 nominations and the Class 1, 25.

The large nominations can be attributed to the good prizemoney on offer, the Summer Cup (a replacement for last year's washed out Ballina Cup) carrying $50,000 while six of seven support races are $30,000 Showcase and the seventh a $40,000 Country Only Maiden.

BJC general manager Matt Bertram is delighted with the nominations and expects a big Summer Cup day.

"It's going to be a cracker of a meeting,”Bertram said.

"I imagine the percentage of nominations to acceptances will be strong. The track will be perfect and the fields should hold up very well.”

The Summer Cup itself has drawn quality and quantity with six last start winners in the 21-strong list and should be a "good little race” by the time Friday rolls around, Bertram said.

Heading the six last start winners is Gold Coast gelding Future Event.

A winner at Ipswich last weekend he also dead-heated in the Murwillumbah Cup earlier this season for trainer John Zielke.

A four-year-old gelding, he has won eight of his 30 starts for just over $111,000 in prizemoney.

Fellow Gold Coast trainer Maryann Brosnan has nominated two of her stable for the Summer Cup.

Portion Control and Smooth Consul are both last start winners, the latter, a six-year-old gelding son of Monaco Consul with six wins in 25 starts.

He has run twice at Ballina for a second and a third while Portion Control, who has won five of his 36 starts for more than $342,000 in prizemoney yet to win at Ballina.

Nothingforthepress also won at Ipswich on the weekend and is one of four runners nominated from Stephen Lee's Ballina stable for the feature.

Lee has also nominated Pleased, Spiral and Voltaire Lumiere.

High Degree is another last start winner backing up after winning at Doomben last Wednesday.

Trained at Toowoomba by Rochelle Smith the seven-year-old daughter of Exceedingly Good is chasing a seventh career win at start number 50.

Rounding out the half a dozen last start winners is the Gold Coast mare They Call Me Rose. Prepared by Trevor Whittington the six-year-old daughter of Duporth has won seven of her 46 starts but yet to win at Ballina.