Hottest property market in the country is right here

BYRON Bay has been hailed as one of the strongest housing markets in Australia, compared to metropolitan and other regional markets.

Core Logic, a provider of property information, analytics and property-related risk management services, offered the insight in their latest housing markets report.

The company's monthly national housing market report for May established that "nationally dwelling values continued their downwards trend last month; the seventh consecutive month on month decline since the national index series peaked in September last year," according to research director Tim Lawless.

"Regional housing markets are now outperforming the cities," he said.

"The combined regional market recorded a 2.4 percent rise in dwelling values in the last 12 months, while city values went down by 0.3 per cent."

The report highlighted the strongest performances in regional areas were recorded at the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast in Queensland, plus Coffs Coast and Byron Bay in NSW.

The company's Top Performing Suburbs report from February also said that the median house value in Byron Bay at the time was $801,754.

The Northern Star had a chat to Core Logic Head of Research, Australia, Cameron Kusher regarding the local housing market.

What's the definition of the Byron housing market in this report?

The Byron housing market referred to in the report is the Byron Local Government Area.

Brunswick Heads and Bangalow are the other major regions which are included in Byron.

At the time of the 2016 Census, the region was home to 11,374 households.

What exactly makes it a strong housing market?

The region is experiencing strong demand and a limited supply to go with that demand has driven up housing values over recent years.

How has it changed from previous reports?

Values are growing at a slightly faster pace than they have typically over the past five years which indicates that demand for housing remains strong which in-turn is driving up the cost.

How does it compare from other regional areas offering a strong market (particularly Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast)?

In terms of other regional markets, it is experiencing much stronger growth than areas like the Gold and Sunshine Coasts.