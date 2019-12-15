Menu
COMING SOON: An artists impression of the new progressive Living School, Northern Rivers, which is coming to Lismore.
’Strong’ enrolments for Lismore’s new school

Jackie Munro
15th Dec 2019 11:00 PM
THE Northern Rivers’ new progressive educational offering Living School will open its doors to the community next week.

Members of the public and prospective families are welcome to come along to hear Living School director John Stewart give a presentation on what learning will look like at the new campus on Conway St.

The evening will provide an opportunity to meet the teachers and see how the evolving school is coming along before term starts in 2020.

The engagement session is the third to be conducted by Mr Stewart in Lismore, and comes ahead of the grand opening to be held at the end of January.

Mr Stewart said the response to the school had been incredibly encouraging, with current enrolments “strong”.

“There is still much to do before we open next January but the building is fast taking shape with exciting developments ahead,” he said.

“We are also building up a great team of teachers and administrators who are all behind the vision for the school’s ‘Living’ curriculum.”

Mr Stewart said it was “time to get the community involved”.

The community meeting will be held from 5.30pm to 8pm at the Conway Street campus.

The presentation will start at 6.30pm.

Mr Stewart said those interested coming along for the evening should register at eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/living-schools-awe-full-site-visit-tickets-81396560303

