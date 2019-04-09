Strong demand for tenancies in $30 million shopping centre

Epiq Shopping Centre has received approval from the JRPP.

CONSTRUCTION of a new $30 million neighbourhood shopping centre in Lennox Head is expected to start mid-year, and specialty retailers are already lining up to secure a tenancy.

The retail hub will be the centrepiece of Westlawn Property Trust's masterplanned Epiq Lennox Head community.

Epiq Marketplace will feature 5500sqm of retail floorspace.

An artist's impression of the new shopping centre proposed for the Epiq development at Lennox Head. Contributed

Woolworths has signed a 15-year lease as the anchor tenant. A medical centre, chemist and gym operator have already been secured for the centre.

CBRE's Rudi Scutti and Cody Buck are now fielding enquiries from retailers looking to take up the remaining 15 tenancies.

Mr Buck says Lennox Head's growing population meant there was a real need for a full-service shopping village at Epiq.

"Following improvements to the motorway and local roads, Lennox Head is seeing an influx of new residents seeking a sea change,” he said.

Plans for the $20 million shopping centre precinct at Epiq Lennox Head. Contributed

"The Epiq community is prime real estate for those looking to build a brand new home within easy reach of lifestyle amenities, including this new shopping centre, which is expected to open mid 2020.”

Mr Scutti says Epiq Marketplace will have three distinct zones - a health and wellness zone, dining zone and grocery and services zone.

"We currently have opportunities for retailers in each of these areas, particularly a hairdresser, baker, butcher, newsagent, vet and cafe operators,” he said.

CCN Architects have designed a neighbourhood shopping centre for the Epiq development at Lennox Head. Rebecca Lollback

"Retail tenancies range from 28sqm to 240sqm, offering flexibility of size and use in the heart of Lennox Head.”

The centre will be located on Snapper Drive, Lennox Head.

For more information, please visit www.epiqlennox.com.au or contact Rudi Scutti or Cody Buck of CBRE Gold Coast.