'People are looking at their walls': Art sales on the rise

Bundjalung artist Otis Carey just put the finishing touches on a unique 18 metre mural at Lennox Head's Epiq Marketplace Shopping Centre. Picture: Rebecca Fist

BUNDJALUNG artist Otis Carey has been far from idle during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Carey was recently commissioned to paint a mural at the Epiq Marketplace Shopping Centre in Lennox Head, due to open in the coming months.

It took him and two helpers four days to complete the 18m painting, inspired by the ocean.

And while he is seeking as many commercial gigs as possible, relishing the opportunity to paint on such a grand scale, he spends most of his time working on fine art in his home studio.

There has been a strong demand for his paintings in recent weeks, and Mr Carey attributes the recent interest to lockdown restrictions.

"I've been selling more of my fine art stuff at the moment than usual, I think it's because people are spending a lot more time inside, looking at their walls," he said.

"I know a lot of artists who are selling a lot of works."

Mr Carey has a strong connection to country, his grandfather was one of the last traditionally-initiated men from the area.

His art career spanning five years has been fruitful - he has works hanging on the walls of Chris Hemsworth's Byron Bay home.

His most recent creation, which takes pride of place on the shopping centre facade, tells a story about the ocean, reflecting on a traditional Bundjalung ceremonial dance.

"The Lennox Head community has such a strong connection to the ocean, so that was the inspiration for this mural," he said.

"It's titled Ngiinda Darrundang Gaagal, which translates to, thanking the ocean.

"The painting also reflects the steps of our traditional Gaagal Yuludarla dance, which is about ocean dreaming and being grateful for all the ocean gives us. As a surfer, the ocean is a special place for me and I know Lennox is a great spot to catch waves.

"This one-of-a-kind artwork is my gift to the Lennox Head community. I'm happy to see it displayed in a place the community can come together."