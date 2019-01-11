Strong demand for an 'affordable' rural lifestyle

Demand for rural land in Newrybar is increasing.

Demand for rural land in Newrybar is increasing. Contributed

RURAL land values saw a strong overall increase of 14.95 per cent, due to demand for more affordable rural lifestyle properties than those in Byron Bay.

Land values in the locality of Newrybar experienced strong increases.

This area continues to see strong growth as a result of its proximity to Byron Bay.

Typical rural land values: