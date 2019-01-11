Menu
Demand for rural land in Newrybar is increasing.
Property

Strong demand for an 'affordable' rural lifestyle

11th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
RURAL land values saw a strong overall increase of 14.95 per cent, due to demand for more affordable rural lifestyle properties than those in Byron Bay.

Land values in the locality of Newrybar experienced strong increases.

This area continues to see strong growth as a result of its proximity to Byron Bay.

 

Typical rural land values:

  • Meridian Dr, Coolgardie (5028sqm): $525,000, up 16.7 per cent
  • Cumbalum Rd, Cumbalum (34.42 ha): $690,000, up 15 per cent
  • Humpty Back Rd, Mcleans Ridges (2 ha): $460,000, up 15 per cent
  • Gahans Rd, Meerschaum Vale (40.74 ha): $440,000, up 10 per cent
  • Patchs Beach Lane, Patchs Beach (512.2sqm): $375,000, up 10.3 per cent
  • Rous Mill Rd, Rous Mill (17.439 ha): $903,000, up 25.9 per cent
  • George St, Tintenbar (2887sqm): $367,000, up 4.9 per cent
  • Pimlico Rd, Wardell (2.041 ha): $330,000, up 10 per cent
  • Pimlico Rd, Wardell (33.7 ha): $575,000, up 6.5 per cent
  • Teven Rd, West Ballina (35.81 ha): $490,000, up 14 per cent

