Strobel murder: 'We haven't given up, and we won't'

Tobias Suckfuell, pictured with his wife Samantha Moran, is now known as Toby Moran and lives in Perths exclusive City Beach.

THERE has been another development in the long running investigation into the suspicious 2005 death of German backpacker Simone Strobel in Lismore.

Richmond Local Area Command Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay has confirmed that documents seized from Simone Strobel's former boyfriend Tobias Moran in Perth are now being examined by police for the first time.

The documents were formerly the subject of a legal claim of privilege by Moran, which initially prevented police from viewing them when they were seized in February via an extra-territorial search warrant.

However, when a long-running defamation suit launched by Moran against the publisher and author of the book Have You Seen Simone? was dropped last month, police were able to legally access to the documents.

Det Chief Inspector Lindsay said a local officer was sent to WA this week and returned with "a quantity" of the files.

He said the Strobel case was "still an active investigation".

File photo of Simone Strobel and Tobias Suckfuell. Simone Strobel's body was found in Lismore after a week long search. Photo Contributed Contributed

"While it happened quite some time ago, we're still working on it."

"We haven't given up, and we won't."

Moran is the person most of interest to police in the long running investigation into the backpacker's suspicious 2005 death.

He declined to come to Australia to attend a 2010 inquest into Simone's death which found she most likely died of asphyxiation caused by a pillow pressed to her face.

Her body was found covered in palm fronds near the local bocce courts opposite the Lismore Tourist Park six days after she was reported misssing.

Mr Moran has consistently denied any involvement in Ms Strobel's death.

The documents which most concern police were authored by Tobias Moran and his now wife Samantha Moran, in 2009 and 2010, which the Morans together call the "100 page document".

Toby Moran (above) now lives in a Perth beachside suburb and surfs at exotic beachside location. Contributed Facebook

He asserted claims of legal professional privilege and privilege against self-incrimination over those documents during the defamation suit against publisher of Have You Seen Simone?, Schwartz Publishing, and its author, Virginia Peters.

In an affidavit tendered in the WA Supreme Court filed last year, Moran wrote that the documents "discussed the circumstances of the death of Simone Strobel and in particular, media reports and comments made by the Coroner in the Coroner's Court of New South Wales giving rise to assertions that I was involved in or responsible for the murder of Simone Strobel".

"I am concerned that no person has ever been charged with the murder of Simone Strobel and in light of the defamatory imputation conveyed by the defendant's publication and the content of the book, especially the second defendant's comments as to her role, I am concerned that I may be charged by police in New South Wales based upon a case relying on circumstantial evidence."

" In that regard, I desire to preserve my rights and I claim privilege against self incrimination over the '100 page' documents."