20°
News

Strobel murder: 'We haven't given up, and we won't'

Hamish Broome
| 28th Jun 2017 1:08 PM
Tobias Suckfuell, pictured with his wife Samantha Moran, is now known as Toby Moran and lives in Perths exclusive City Beach.
Tobias Suckfuell, pictured with his wife Samantha Moran, is now known as Toby Moran and lives in Perths exclusive City Beach. Contributed Facebook

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE has been another development in the long running investigation into the suspicious 2005 death of German backpacker Simone Strobel in Lismore.

Richmond Local Area Command Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay has confirmed that documents seized from Simone Strobel's former boyfriend Tobias Moran in Perth are now being examined by police for the first time.

The documents were formerly the subject of a legal claim of privilege by Moran, which initially prevented police from viewing them when they were seized in February via an extra-territorial search warrant.

However, when a long-running defamation suit launched by Moran against the publisher and author of the book Have You Seen Simone? was dropped last month, police were able to legally access to the documents.

Det Chief Inspector Lindsay said a local officer was sent to WA this week and returned with "a quantity" of the files.

He said the Strobel case was "still an active investigation".

File photo of Simone Strobel and Tobias Suckfuell. Simone Strobel's body was found in Lismore after a week long search. Photo Contributed
File photo of Simone Strobel and Tobias Suckfuell. Simone Strobel's body was found in Lismore after a week long search. Photo Contributed Contributed

"While it happened quite some time ago, we're still working on it."

"We haven't given up, and we won't."

Moran is the person most of interest to police in the long running investigation into the backpacker's suspicious 2005 death.

He declined to come to Australia to attend a 2010 inquest into Simone's death which found she most likely died of asphyxiation caused by a pillow pressed to her face.

Her body was found covered in palm fronds near the local bocce courts opposite the Lismore Tourist Park six days after she was reported misssing.

Mr Moran has consistently denied any involvement in Ms Strobel's death.

The documents which most concern police were authored by Tobias Moran and his now wife Samantha Moran, in 2009 and 2010, which the Morans together call the "100 page document".

Toby Moran (above) now lives in a Perth beachside suburb and surfs at exotic beachside location.
Toby Moran (above) now lives in a Perth beachside suburb and surfs at exotic beachside location. Contributed Facebook

He asserted claims of legal professional privilege and privilege against self-incrimination over those documents during the defamation suit against publisher of Have You Seen Simone?, Schwartz Publishing, and its author, Virginia Peters.

In an affidavit tendered in the WA Supreme Court filed last year, Moran wrote that the documents "discussed the circumstances of the death of Simone Strobel and in particular, media reports and comments made by the Coroner in the Coroner's Court of New South Wales giving rise to assertions that I was involved in or responsible for the murder of Simone Strobel".

"I am concerned that no person has ever been charged with the murder of Simone Strobel and in light of the defamatory imputation conveyed by the defendant's publication and the content of the book, especially the second defendant's comments as to her role, I am concerned that I may be charged by police in New South Wales based upon a case relying on circumstantial evidence."

" In that regard, I desire to preserve my rights and I claim privilege against self incrimination over the '100 page' documents."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers crime simone strobel tobias suckfuell

Changes good for the community: Caravan park boss

Changes good for the community: Caravan park boss

PREVIOUSLY upgraded parks in the Northern Rivers have seen a significant increase in year round occupancy under the NSW Crown Holidays Parks Trust (NSWCHPT).

Police dog allegedly assaulted during man hunt

Police dogs are often used in searches.

Driver allegedly assaulted dog during police chase

Charges may be laid over Coraki crash, police say

INVESTIGATIONS are underway into the events that led to a serious crash between two trucks, including a Richmond Valley Council vehicle, at Whiporie-Bungawalbin Road, Coraki.

Charges may be laid over yesterday’s serious, two-truck crash

Council's Airspace Policy still up in the air

DINING OUT: Mullumbimby Middle Pub Photo: Lou Thompson Photo Contributed

Byron Shire Council postpones updates to Airspace Policy

Local Partners

Hangi meal for NAIDOC

NAIDOC Week Celebrations are happening around the country, and one Lismore school is doing something a little different.

Top UK chef lands poolside at Byron Bay's Elements resort

RENOWNED chef Simon Jones at Elements of Byron set to boost Byron's culinary scene.

Renowned chef at Elements of Byron boosting Byron's culinary scene

Horrorshow ready to eat cake in Byron Bay

VISITING: Horrorshow is an Australian hip hop duo from Sydney formed by Adit and Solo.

Hip hop duo will play their latest music in Byron Bay this weekend

REVEALED: Meet our five Ninja Warriors

TWEED HEADS: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Jaymes Wright.

Australian TV series starts next month on Channel Nine

Who said winter? Ten fantastic things to do this week

In The Heart of The Lismore Lantern Parade 2016

Community at its best

Halsey calls our Iggy a 'F**king moron'

"THERE'S a lot of people I wouldn't put on my record. Iggy Azalea: absolutely not. She had a complete disregard for black culture. F**king moron."

Game of Thrones: Crucial details you probably forgot

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

There are some crucial story points to remember before season seven.

Mariah Carey: 'I don't know where the motherf---er is'

Mariah Carey interviewed on Israeli television

'He’s somewhere doing something'

Pregnant Serena Williams nude on cover of Vanity Fair

"My heart dropped. Like literally it dropped,”

Aussie comedian: 'I was given a 7% chance of living'

Comedian Fiona O'Loughlin

‘Oh my god, you’re alive?'

WATCH: The video that got local muso 40,000 views in a week

Brisbane based band Stepson released 'Come With Me' in conjunction with the announcement of their Australian tour which will see the band travel to Casino as the first stop on the tour - alongside mates Stateside and Aburden. Photo Contributed

Band makes a splash with new video

Wonder Woman sequel underway

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

IT’S no surprise plans are already underway for Wonder Woman 2.

Character Home In Town - Dual Occupancy Potential

46 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 $1,200,000 to...

Situated only a short walk to Byron Bay's CBD and Main Beach is this character filled home with separate guest accommodation. Set behind a privacy wall with...

Gorgeous Home, Great Investment

118 Stuart Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 Contact Agent

This charming, federation style home is in a prime central position only metres from Mullumbimby's vibrant town centre. Set on a large 1067 sqm block with rear...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

House 3 2 3 $995,000

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! "A Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or a precious "Natural Hideaway" - yet oh so close to the surfing beaches...

Home &amp; Cabin With Great Rental Potential

22 Rush Court, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 $595,000 to...

Surrounded by mature tropical palms, this cottage is embraced by green views, bringing a calming ambiance into the interior. The three-bedroom home has a separate...

One Of Byron Bay&#39;s Original Grand Homes

64 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 1 $2,450,000 to...

This stunningly grand home is situated in Byron Bay, one of Australia's premier tourist destinations. Only a short walk to beaches and the town centre, and with a...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

Rural 3 2 3 $995,000

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! "A Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or a precious "Natural Hideaway" - yet oh so close to the surfing beaches...

Position and Potential Packed

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 $1,900,000 ...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

Large Townhouse In A Vibrant Central Location

3/7 Cooper Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $650,000 ...

This one will surprise you. Open plan in design the owners have made some wonderful improvements to bring this unit to a very stylish level. Light and bright...

Lighthouse Organic Farm

Coorabell 2479

Rural 7 5 2 Contact Agent

Located just outside of Byron Bay on over 200 acres and encompassing two separate titles, this prime fertile land presents a multitude of income producing...

Shop 7 / 47 Jonson Street

Shop 7/47 Jonson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Located on one of the most prominent corner positions in Byron Bay ... Auction

Located on one of the most prominent corner positions in Byron Bay this iconic strata shop has been a focal part of Byron's business landscape for years. Known as...

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Ocean views up for sale at Bargara Rise

LAND RELEASE: Rob Sergiacomi on site at the Bargara Rise development off Watsons Road Bargara.

More ocean-view land comes on the market at Bargara

Blueberries help property market boom

RURAL MARKET: Elders sale agent Terry Deefholts, Norman Arkan and rural sales agent Angus McDonald.

Growth in the rural property market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!