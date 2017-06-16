STROBEL CASE: Tobias must pay $120K after ditching lawsuit

Tobias Suckfuell, pictured with his wife Samantha Moran, is now known as Toby Moran and lives in Perths exclusive City Beach.

MURDERED backpacker Simone Strobel's former boyfriend has been ordered to pay $120,000 in legal costs after dropping a defamation action against the author and a publisher of a book which he alleged incriminated him.

Tobias Moran, formerly known as Tobias Suckfuell, dropped the civil action in the WA Supreme Court last month after reportedly running out of money.

But the local police investigation into the unsolved murder continues following the seizure of documents related to the defamation action earlier this year - documents which Mr Moran himself believed might give rise to the suggestion he was responsible for the murder, according to affidavits filed by Mr Moran in the defamation case.

Mr Moran, who now lives in the exclusive Perth surburb of City Beach with his Australian wife, launched the action in 2014 against writer Virginia Peters, author of Have You Seen Simone?

Toby Moran, on City Beach with dog Mango, jetsets around the world to surf in Bali and Mexico, but is suing a publisher over a book about his former girlfriends death. d Contributed Facebook

The co-defendant in the civil suit was the book's Melbourne-based publisher, Schwartz Publishing.

Following the dropping of the matter on May 20, Judge Kenneth Martin ordered Moran to pay Peters' legal costs in a final ruling on May 25.

Judge Martin instructed Moran's lawyers, Bennet & Co., to release $120,000 from a trust account to pay the defendants no later than June 9.

Neither Ms Peters or Schwartz Publishing had any comment on the dropping of the defamation action.

The documents seized by police in February this year came to light when Mr Moran asserted legal "privilege" over them via his solicitors because they might incriminate him in the death of his former girlfriend.

They include the "100 page documents" which feature correspondence between Mr Moran and his now wife allegedly discussing the circumstances of Simone Strobel's death.

Because of the privilege claim, police were initially unable to view the documents and they were immediately sealed once seized.

Richmond LAC Detective Sergeant Steve Mackie told The Northern Star in February the WA Crown solicitor would be acting on the NSW Police's behalf in a bid to obtain access to the documents.

This is expected to occur in coming weeks.

It remains to be seen whether the documents contain any information which might help solve Lismore's most notorious murder.