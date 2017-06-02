Strip search uncovers stash

A Goonellabah woman wanted by police over a serious assault in Ballina in March was arrested this morning in Lismore.

Police identified the 25-year-old woman in a car behind the Lismore skate park when she exited the vehicle and tried to walk away while putting something down her pants.

She was searched and police found a small amount of cannabis.

She was taken to Lismore Police Station where outstanding warrants were executed in relation to the March assault and theft of alcohol which allegedly occured in Wollongbar in February.

She was placed in the custody of Corrective Services and strip searched, where she was found to be in possession of an amount of the drug ice.

She was charged with drug possession and attempting to introduce a drug into a place of detention.

She was refused bail is expected to face Lismore Local Court tomorrow.