Striking up a combination

ONES TO WATCH: Lismore Thistles striker Jye Wilson and Goonellabah defender Chris Clarke battle for possession at the weekend. Thistles won 2-1 and are equal on points with competition leaders South Lismore.

ONES TO WATCH: Lismore Thistles striker Jye Wilson and Goonellabah defender Chris Clarke battle for possession at the weekend. Thistles won 2-1 and are equal on points with competition leaders South Lismore. Steve Mackney

STRIKERS Matt Parrish and Jye Wilson have helped lead Lismore Thistles to equal points with competition leaders South Lismore in Far North Coast men's premier division soccer.

Parrish has plenty of years' experience under his belt while Wilson has been part of an emerging team built on youth.

Thistles can win its sixth game of the season when they take on Richmond Rovers in an East Lismore derby at Bill Harris Field tomorrow.

"Jye has had a great start to the season and he's one of our three key strikers,” Thistles coach Darren Beardow said.

"He's scored a few goals and been very dangerous in attack.

"Matt played all through juniors and has come back to the club in recent years after moving away.

"He always puts his hand up and he has made a really good start to the the year.”

It shapes as a long season in the premier league with only seven rounds played in the 21-round competition.

Depth and remaining injury-free will be crucial with only the win-less Ballina looking out of finals contention.

"We've got a good young squad who have been together for a few seasons now,” Beardow said.

"Our reserves are strong and we're comfortable with our depth and bringing those guys up.

"One or two games can change everything in this competition and apart from Ballina I think everyone else can be there at the end.

"Rovers is always a tough game but we had a few out last week and should be closer to full strength for this one.”

Parrish is the only one in doubt after a head knock ended his day early in a 2-1 win over Goonellabah last weekend.

Meanwhile, Bangalow has drawn Hamilton Olympic in its state qualifier game of the FFA Cup at Lake Macquarie next weekend.

The Bluedogs won the Anzac Cup for the first time this season with the sixth round qualification effort in the FFA Cup the best in the club's history.

In other local games, Goonellabah hosts Ballina tonight at Western Park at 8pm.

Alstonville takes on Bangalow at Crawford Park tomorrow at 3pm.

Competition leaders South Lismore plays Byron Bay at the Byron Recreation Ground on Sunday at 2.30pm.

LADDER

South Lismore 16

Lismore Thistles 16

Bangalow 15

Richmond Rovers 13

Alstonville 12

Byron Bay 10

Goonellabah 9

Ballina 0