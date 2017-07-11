Striking a perfect note in the heart of Lismore

Senior orchestra musicians Reuben Flower, and Maximo Urbina with tutor Christopher Retter at the Northern Rivers Conservatorium in Lismore.

UP TO 70 young musicians from the region will converge on the Northern Rivers Conservatorium to play together as an orchestra over two days in preparation for the annual concert on Thursday.

In what will be the first major event since the march floods for the conservatorium it marks another step towards recovery in Lismore as the cultural events and festivities kick back into gear.

Internationally celebrated conductor Luis Fernando Madrid will grace the stage to lead the young students in works from Dvorak, Gershwin, Lloyd-Webber and Tchaikovsky

Mr Madrid has also led Bogota Philharmonic Orchestra and Queensland Philharmonic Orchestra and was recently awarded the honour of Artistic Ambassador for his country.

Northern Rivers Conservatorium executive director Anita Bellman said the damage to the lower levels of the con were significant and extensive electrical work needed to be done before the clean-up could begin.

"It was five foot in the front and at least 6 foot out the back," Ms Bellman said.

After ripping up carpet, and filling six skip loads with rubbish the con were ready for classes in time for term 1 and ultimately the annual concert.

"Buddies" from the Sydney Conservatorium of Music will return to NRYO for the fifth year running to work with local students.

"What I really like about it is the musical lineage," Ms Bellman said.

"You see students becoming teachers, and those teachers being mentors to students.

"We have two mentors this year."

"You have kids coming back and I really love that."

The Northern Rivers Youth Orchestra Concert is to be held at Lismore City Hall 6:30pm on Thursday 13th July.

A pop-up diner is available from 5:30 care of The Bank Café.